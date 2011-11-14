(Follows alerts)
Nov 14 Canadian miner Eastern Platinum's
quarterly profit fell as production at its
flagship Crocodile River mine in South Africa was hit due to
labor disruptions.
For the July-September period, net income fell to $1.4
million, and broke even on a per share basis, compared with a
net income of $4.0 million, or 1 cent a share, a year ago.
Last month, Eastern Platinum had reported a 29 percent drop
in its third-quarter production.
The company said sales of platinum group metals (PGM) that
include platinum, palladium and rhodium, also fell 29 percent to
26,955 ounces during the quarter.
Eastplats operates the Crocodile River mine on the Western
Limb of the Bushveld Complex. It has assets on the western and
eastern limbs of the Bushveld Complex, which holds about 80
percent of the world's platinum, according to its website.
Eastern Platinum shares closed at 69 Canadian cents on
Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in
Bangalore; Editing by Esha Dey)