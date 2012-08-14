Aug 14 Eastern Platinum Ltd posted a wider quarterly loss due to an impairment charge and lower prices of platinum group metals.

The net loss attributable to equity shareholders widened to $85.7 million, or 9 cents per share, in the second quarter from $8.0 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

The company said it recorded an impairment charge of $88.3 million on certain properties in the quarter.

The company said platinum group metals (PGM) sold in the quarter increased 29 percent to 26,412 ounces.

Platinum prices have fallen 16 percent from last year to average $1495.17 per ounce during April-June. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)