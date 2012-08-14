(Adds outlook, background)
Aug 14 Eastern Platinum Ltd posted a
wider quarterly loss due to lower prices and an impairment
charge of $88.3 million, and forecast a drop in production for
this year and the next.
Platinum producers have been grappling with depressed prices
and a rise in pay-related labor disputes in South Africa.
Prices of platinum have suffered from lower demand from
European carmakers for the autocatalyst metal used in diesel
engines. Even the threat of supply outages in major producer
South Africa has failed to reverse the price decline.
Platinum prices have fallen 16 percent from last year
to average $1495.17 per ounce during April-June.
Eastplats, which produces platinum group metals such as
platinum, palladium and rhodium, expects to produce about 75,000
platinum group metals (PGM) ounces this year and 60,000 ounces
in 2013.
It produced 92,724 ounces in 2011.
The net loss attributable to equity shareholders widened to
$85.7 million, or 9 cents per share, in the second quarter from
$8.0 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.
Eastplats recorded the impairment charge on its Eastern Limb
properties in the quarter, said the company, which operates the
Crocodile River mine on the Western Limb of the Bushveld
Complex.
The company said PGM sold in the quarter increased 29
percent to 26,412 ounces.
Eastplats suspended funding for its Mareesburg mine and
Kennedy's Vale concentrator plant in South Africa in May.
Aquarius Platinum Ltd, the world's fourth-largest
platinum miner, reported a full-year loss last week on lower
production and foreign exchange loss.
Eastplats shares closed at 18.5 Canadian cents on Monday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Don Sebastian)