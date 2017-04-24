LONDON, April 24 Volatility gauges for a number
of central and eastern Europe's main currencies fell sharply on
Monday after the market's favoured candidate won the first round
of the French election.
One-month options for the Polish zloty versus the
dollar dropped to 9.150 percent from a Friday close of 12.917
percent - the largest one day fall since March 2009.
Similar measure for the Czech crown and Hungarian
forint both fell by more than 3 percentage points.
One-month options against the euro for currencies in the
region also dropped.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Nigel Stephenson)