* Poland grows 1.9 pct y/y in Q3, beats forecasts
* Hungary's, Romania's GDP rise more than expected
* Czech economy surprisingly shrinks again
* Domestic demand revival fans hopes of sustainable pick-up
By Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, Nov 14 Central Europe staged a robust
economic recovery in the third quarter and a revival in spending
by the region's households and companies suggests growth can be
sustained and even accelerate.
Poland, Hungary and Romania, which together account for the
bulk of the region's roughly 940 billion euro ($1.3 trillion)
economy, beat analysts' expectations, supported by an incipient
revival in demand from the neighbouring euro zone.
The pick-up in Hungarian growth, nearly twice as fast as
forecast, reflected aggressive stimulus policies from the
government and central bank, while Polish authorities have
decided to increase this year's budget deficit to nurture the
recovery.
Only the Czech economy, hurt by tight government spending
and political instability, bucked the trend by shrinking again
soon after emerging from a long recession. It shrank by 0.5
percent in the three months to September, defying a forecast for
a 0.5 expansion.
Poland's economy, which accounts for 40 percent of the
region's output, expanded by 0.6 percent compared with the
second quarter, while Hungary's grew by 0.8 percent, the highest
rate since early 2001.
"Looking at the region as a whole ... one can expect that
domestic demand is slowly being turned on and has an
increasingly large importance," said Piotr Kalisz, chief
economist at Citigroup's Bank Handlowy.
In annual terms, growth in Poland picked up to 1.9 percent,
more than twice the expansion from the second quarter and above
analysts' forecasts of 1.6 percent.
"We have agreed that (budget) deficit reduction cannot be
done at a price of stifling growth," Polish Prime Minister
Donald Tusk said at a conference after the data.
"We will do everything possible to protect and increase this
growth," he added, saying that a 2013 expansion of 1.5 percent
was possible.
Poland is the only European Union economy to have avoided
recession since the 2008 global financial crisis. But growth
nearly evaporated at the start of this year as the government
tried to tighten its budget and export markets weakened.
Since then the government has also freed up scope for
spending with a controversial pension reform, while Polish
industry expanded at the fastest pace in 2-1/2 years in October
boosted by a jump in new export orders.
Billions of euros from EU development funds are also
expected to start pouring into the Polish economy from early
2015.
Zbigniew Jagiello, the chief executive of Poland's largest
bank PKO BP, flagged a turnaround. "We are in a phase
of economic growth, which means that consumers will be more
willing to take out loans," he told a conference on Thursday.
HUNGARY PICKS UP, CZECH ECONOMY SLUMPS
Hungary's roughly 100 billion euro economy grew an annual
1.7 percent based on initial data, nearly double the
0.9 percent expansion analysts had forecast.
The government, which faces elections next year, has
encouraged consumer spending by slashing households' energy
utility bills by roughly 20 percent.
The statistics office said growth was driven by higher
output in agriculture, industry and construction. The country's
economy ministry said growth could pick up to 2.5 percent in the
last quarter of this year.
The central bank, which has cut rates to an all-time low of
3.40 percent, also plans to give commercial banks free funding
to lend to small businesses. Poland, too, has launched a scheme
to aid lending to businesses.
Nomura's Peter Attard Montalto called the Hungarian data a
"massive upside surprise" and said it suggested growth was
coming from a "vibrant export sector, inventory build and ...
(the central bank) pumping in free money."
Hungary's corporate sector is also showing signs of revival.
Magyar Telekom, one of Hungary's biggest companies,
reported a 5.4 percent increase in third-quarter revenues last
week, above market expectations.
In contrast, the Czech economy shrank by 0.5 percent in the
third quarter versus the previous three months, dashing
expectations it could sustain growth after emerging from a
six-quarter recession this year. GDP dropped 1.6 percent
year-on-year.
The central bank last week launched the first crown sales on
the open market for over a decade last week to avert deflation
and support economic growth.
Romania's economy grew 4.1 percent on the year
in the third quarter, above market expectations, and by 1.6
percent on a quarterly basis. Analysts said growth was most
likely heavily boosted by a strong harvest.
But many countries in the region of ex-Communist states have
still not recovered from the recession that followed the global
crisis. Output in Hungary, Czech Republic and Romania has still
not returned to levels from 2008.
Western European banks, which once showered cheap capital on
the region, have been unwinding loans, while governments have
been squeezing budgets under EU pressure.