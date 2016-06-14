People are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the picture of various currencies of money in this illustration taken April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

LONDON The cost of insuring exposure to debt from some Eastern European countries rose to multi-week highs on Tuesday after two polls in Britain showed support for the "Leave" campaign gaining momentum before the June 23 EU membership vote.

Data from Markit showed five-year credit default swaps (CDS) for Poland rose 7 basis points (bps) from Monday's close to 91 bps, while Hungary's jumped by 9 bps to 157 bps - the highest level in 14 weeks.

CDS for Romania also traded at their highest since April. PLGV5YUSAC=MG HUGV5YUSAC=MG ROGV5YUSAC=MG

Yield spreads on both Polish and Hungarian sovereign dollar bonds on JPMorgan's EMBIG index widened 8 bps over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries, underperforming the index which was 5 bps wider. 11EML

Lithuania, another EU states with links to Britain via jobs and remittances, saw bond yield spreads surge 13 bps.

Around 1.5 million Eastern Europeans, especially Poles, live in Britain and the region has the most direct economic links not only straight to the UK but also via the eurozone, which could be hit hard by a Brexit.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Sujata Rao)