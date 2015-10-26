By Adrian Krajewski and Sandor Peto WARSAW, Oct 26 Poland's zloty and Polish bank stocks fell on Monday after the euro-sceptic Law and Justice party (PiS) claimed victory in an election that signals a shift in policy shift for Central Europe's largest economy. The zloty weakened 0.2 percent by 0907 GMT. Losses by bank stocks dragged stocks lower. PiS secured 37.7 percent of the vote, just enough to govern alone and well ahead of the incumbent, the pro-EU Civic Platform (PO) at 23.6 percent, according to an unofficial exit poll. It won with a socially conservative campaign that includes new benefits and new taxes on banks. A parliamentary majority coupled with a PiS-backed president will also give PiS a decisive say in forming Poland's new Monetary Policy Council next year. "PiS will be able to implement its populist policy agenda unconstrained by coalition partners," RBS said in its research. "We remain of the view that this is unlikely to be market-friendly and may keep Polish risk premia elevated even as a strong economy provides cushions." Hungarian markets opened with gains across the board, as PiS's victory can make Hungarian assets more attractive, one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "This means that the Poles will be the bad boys in the region rather than us," the trader said. Hungary's forint gained 0.4 percent. Hungarian government bond yields moved little but were down by 4-5 basis points from Thursday's fixing, with 10-year papers trading at 3.34 percent. The Czech crown and the leu were stable. Emerging markets currencies gained some support from China's monetary easing and the ECB's signals it may extend or expand its asset purchases. * * **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1005 CET ************ ************************* CURRENCIES ************************* Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2015 Czech crown 27.092 27.085 -0.03% +2.07% Hungary forint 310.700 311.820 +0.36% +1.86% Polish zloty 4.263 4.252 -0.26% +0.54% Romanian leu 4.433 4.432 -0.03% +1.08% Croatian kuna 7.627 7.621 -0.08% +0.36% Serbian dinar 120.050 120.090 +0.03% +1.08% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2015 Prague 981.09 986.39 -0.54% +3.10% Budapest 22107.38 21883.78 +1.02% +33.83% Warsaw 2120.16 2107.43 +0.60% -8.73% Bucharest 7116.34 7124.30 -0.11% +3.14% Ljubljana 689.24 688.04 +0.17% -11.58% Zagreb 1721.94 1720.51 +0.08% -1.05% Belgrade 0.00 624.04 +0.00% -100.0% Sofia 446.81 446.74 +0.02% -14.70% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year -0.41 -0.120 -009bps -11bps 5-year -0.03 -0.026 +007bps -2bps 10-year 0.545 -0.011 +005bps +0bps Hungary 3-year 1.910 +0.076 +219bps +8bps 5-year 2.530 +0.000 +263bps +1bps 10-year 3.480 +0.075 +298bps +8bps Poland 2-year 1.624 +0.000 +195bps +1bps 5-year 2.131 +0.000 +224bps +1bps 10-year 2.611 +0.000 +211bps +1bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.240 0.190 0.160 0.00 Hungary 1.290 1.280 1.300 1.35 Poland 1.680 1.500 1.420 1.73 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw; Editing by Larry King)