* Socially conservative PiS likely to win outright majority * Polish banks trade down on possible policy shift * Zloty dips 0.2 pct vs euro, forint gains 0.5 pct (Adds more detail on possible policy shift in Poland) By Adrian Krajewski and Sandor Peto WARSAW, Oct 26 Poland's zloty and some Polish bank stocks eased on Monday after the eurosceptic Law and Justice party (PiS) claimed victory in an election that signals a shift towards more interventionist policy in Central Europe's largest economy. The zloty weakened 0.2 percent by 1105 GMT. Losses of up to 3.3 percent by bank stocks capped bourse gains, with Poland's bluechip WIG20 index recuperating from early losses to trade 0.5 percent up on the day. PiS secured 37.7 percent of the vote according to exit polls, close to being able to govern alone and well ahead of the incumbent, the pro-EU Civic Platform (PO) at 23.6 percent. Socially conservative PiS has called for more public spending and ran a campaign on a manifesto that could cost Polish banks more money than they made last year with new levies and hard-currency loan conversion into zlotys. The winners of Sunday's election will also appoint eight out of 10 rate-setters early in 2016 and Poland's PiS-backed president, Andrzej Duda, will nominate a new central bank governor by June 2016. PiS has said it wants to get the central bank to pump 350 billion zlotys into the economy over six years to support economic growth, a plan that rattled financial markets last week and drove the zloty to a nine-month low against the euro. Election risks have for months weighed on Poland, seen earlier as a safe bet. The zloty is down 9 percent against the dollar this year, the same for the Warsaw stock market, which performed much worse than its neighbours. "PiS will be able to implement its populist policy agenda unconstrained by coalition partners," RBS said in its research. "We remain of the view that this is unlikely to be market-friendly and may keep Polish risk premia elevated even as a strong economy provides cushions." Hungarian markets opened with gains across the board, as PiS's victory can make Hungarian assets more attractive, one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "This means that the Poles will be the bad boys in the region rather than us," the trader said. Hungary's forint gained 0.5 percent. The Czech crown and the Romanian leu were mostly stable. Emerging markets currencies gained some support from China's monetary easing and the ECB's signals it may extend or expand its asset purchases. * * **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1148 CET ************ ************************* CURRENCIES ************************* Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2015 Czech crown 27.104 27.085 -0.07% +2.02% Hungary forint 310.150 311.820 +0.54% +2.04% Polish zloty 4.260 4.252 -0.21% +0.60% Romanian leu 4.434 4.432 -0.05% +1.06% Croatian kuna 7.626 7.621 -0.07% +0.38% Serbian dinar 120.070 120.090 +0.02% +1.07% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2015 Prague 983.25 986.39 -0.32% +3.33% Budapest 22061.50 21883.78 +0.81% +33.55% Warsaw 2117.83 2107.43 +0.49% -8.83% Bucharest 7127.21 7124.30 +0.04% +3.30% Ljubljana 690.72 688.04 +0.39% -11.39% Zagreb 1724.78 1720.51 +0.25% -0.89% Belgrade 620.35 624.04 -0.59% -5.42% Sofia 446.69 446.74 -0.01% -14.73% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year -0.36 -0.074 -004bps -6bps 5-year -0.07 -0.062 +003bps -6bps 10-year 0.536 -0.020 +003bps -2bps Hungary 3-year 1.730 -0.080 5-year 2.330 -0.100 10-year 3.270 -0.110 Poland 2-year 1.638 +0.000 +196bps +1bps 5-year 2.152 +0.000 +225bps +0bps 10-year 2.641 +0.000 +214bps +0bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.240 0.180 0.160 0.00 Hungary 1.310 1.280 1.300 1.35 Poland 1.665 1.478 1.398 1.73 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw)