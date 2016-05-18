* Forex, bonds, stocks ease on rising Fed hike expectations
* Polish employment, wages data due at 1200 GMT
* Czechs seen safely selling bonds at auction
By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, May 18 Central European assets
eased on Wednesday amid concern the Federal Reserve will raise
U.S. interest rates when it meets next month, reducing demand
for the region's high-yielding securities.
The chances of a Fed rate increase grew after reports showed
U.S. consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in more than three
years and housing starts and industrial production rebounded in
April.
"Growing concern about Fed's potential rate hike in June
might weigh on emerging markets currencies," BZ WBK analysts
said in a note.
The zloty retreated further from the four-week
high it reached against the euro after Moody's left its rating
on Poland unchanged on Friday. The zloty shed 0.4
percent to 4.3915 by 0814 GMT.
"The effect of positive surprise of Moody's decision seems
to be unwinding, and falls on European stock markets are also
dragging the zloty lower," BZ WBK analysts said.
The yield on Poland's 10-year bonds rose 4 basis points to
2.96 percent. Polish debt may get some support if April
employment and corporate wages figures, due at 1200 GMT, are
weak. But hawkish comments from the Fed or the European Central
Bank would weigh on them, Pekao Bank analysts said in a note.
Hungary's 10-year yield dropped 2 basis points to 3.37
percent, after rising for weeks on signals from the central bank
that its rate cuts may close to ending.
"Yields cannot rise every day," one Budapest-based fixed
income trader said, adding that Wednesday's switch auction
would be a test of appetite for long-term bonds.
The forint eased a quarter of a percent to 315.65
against the euro. The main index of the Budapest stock exchange
fell 0.7 percent to a five-week low, but it remains the
region's best performer this year, with a 9 percent gain.
Rising U.S. Treasury yields are not expected to affect a
government bond auction in the Czech Republic. Komercni Banka
trader Dalimil Vyskovski said both short-dated and the
2028-expiry debt should draw sufficient demand.
"We expect the yield to print at negative though close to
zero and the amount to be subscribed," Vyskovski said about the
short-end papers.
The Czech crown traded flat at 27.021, near the
limit on its value set by the central bank, which intervenes to
keep the currency from strengthening further.
CEE SNAPSHO AT 1014 CET
MARKE T
TS
CURRENCIES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in
2016
Czech <EURC 27.0210 27.0255 +0.02 -0.09%
crown ZK=> %
Hungar <EURH 315.650 314.8950 -0.24% -0.32%
y UF=> 0
forint
Polish <EURP 4.3915 4.3727 -0.43% -3.04%
zloty LN=>
Romani <EURR 4.4911 4.4840 -0.16% 0.62%
an leu ON=>
Croati <EURH 7.4880 7.4935 +0.07 2.02%
an RK=> %
kuna
Serbia <EURR 122.540 122.6600 +0.10 -0.87%
n SD=> 0 %
dinar
Note: calcu previou close at 1800
daily lated s CET
change from
STOCKS
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in
2016
Prague 870.41 869.31 +0.13 -8.98%
%
Budape <.BUX 26069.2 26247.31 -0.68% +8.98
st > 0 %
Warsaw <.WIG 1841.71 1846.50 -0.26% -0.94%
20>
Buchar <.BET 6402.37 6408.02 -0.09% -8.59%
est I>
Ljublj <.SBI 708.54 712.63 -0.57% +1.78
ana TOP> %
Zagreb <.CRB 1690.57 1692.10 -0.09% +0.06
EX> %
Belgra <.BEL 613.87 614.91 -0.17% -4.69%
de EX15>
Sofia <.SOF 439.53 440.38 -0.19% -4.64%
IX>
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republ
ic
<CZ2Y 0.018 0.024 +053b +3bps
2-year T=RR> ps
<CZ5Y 0.127 0.012 +050b +1bps
5-year T=RR> ps
<CZ10 0.497 0.016 +035b +0bps
10-yea YT=RR ps
r >
Poland
<PL2Y 1.525 0.011 +203b +1bps
2-year T=RR> ps
<PL5Y 2.192 0.031 +256b +2bps
5-year T=RR> ps
<PL10 2.966 0.035 +282b +2bps
10-yea YT=RR ps
r >
FORWA RATE AGREEMENT
RD
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech <CZKF 0.29 0.24 0.23 0
Rep RA><P
RIBOR
=>
Hungar <HUFF 0.93 0.88 0.885 1.09
y RA><B
UBOR=
>
Poland <PLNF 1.62 1.505 1.46 1.67
RA><W
IBOR=
>
Note: are
FRA for
quotes ask
price
s
*************************************************
*************
(Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest and Jason
Hovet in Prague, editing by Larry King)