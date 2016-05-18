* Forex, bonds, stocks ease on rising Fed hike expectations
* Zloty off 4-week high vs euro
* Czech short-end bonds draw healthy demand
(Adds Czech bond auction, Polish wages figures)
By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, May 18 Central European assets
eased on Wednesday amid concern the Federal Reserve will raise
U.S. interest rates when it meets next month, reducing demand
for the region's high-yielding securities.
The chances of a Fed rate increase grew after reports showed
U.S. consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in more than three
years and housing starts and industrial production rebounded in
April.
"Growing concern about Fed's potential rate hike in June
might weigh on emerging markets currencies," BZ WBK analysts
said in a note.
The zloty retreated further from the four-week
high it reached against the euro after Moody's left its rating
on Poland unchanged on Friday. The zloty shed half
a percent to 4.3925 by 1231 GMT.
"The effect of positive surprise of Moody's decision seems
to be unwinding, and falls on European stock markets are also
dragging the zloty lower," BZ WBK analysts said.
A bigger than expected 4.6 percent annual surge in Polish
wages in April failed to lift the zloty as investors await
further clues from industrial output and retail sales data due
on Friday. First-quarter economic output disappointed last week,
growing by only 3 percent year-on-year.
Polish government bonds continued to retreat, with the
yields on 10-year papers rising 6 basis points to 2.98 percent.
Hungary's 10-year yield dropped 1 basis points to 3.38
percent, after rising for weeks on signals from the central bank
that its rate cuts may close to ending.
The forint eased 0.4 percent to 316.27 against the
euro. The main index of the Budapest stock exchange fell
1.1 percent to a five-week low, but it remains the region's best
performer this year, with 8.6 percent gain.
Despite the bearish international sentiment, demand for
2018-expiry government bonds at a Czech auction was three times
the offer and the papers were sold at a negative average yield
of -0.016 percent.
That was higher from -0.037 percent recorded in a January
sale and -0.5 percent 2-year yields in November.
The Czech central bank has deterred speculation that it
could soon exit its cap for the crown at 27 against
the euro with firm pledges to keep the regime into 2017, but the
speculation may return, one dealer said.
Central bank board member Lubomir Lizal was quoted as saying
on Wednesday that the bank could lower its own interest rates
into the negative when it ditches the crown cap to prevent
currency jumps.
CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1431 CET
MARKE
TS
CURRENCIES
Latest Previous Daily Chang
e
bid close chang in
e 2016
Czech <EURC 27.0220 27.0255 +0.0 -0.09
crown ZK=> 1% %
Hungar <EURH 316.2700 314.8950 -0.43 -0.52
y UF=> % %
forint
Polish <EURP 4.3925 4.3727 -0.45 -3.06
zloty LN=> % %
Romani <EURR 4.4950 4.4840 -0.24 0.53%
an leu ON=> %
Croati <EURH 7.4870 7.4935 +0.0 2.03%
an RK=> 9%
kuna
Serbia <EURR 122.5500 122.6600 +0.0 -0.88
n SD=> 9% %
dinar
Note: calcu previous close at 1800
daily lated CET
change from
STOCKS
Latest Previous Daily Chang
e
close chang in
e 2016
Prague 867.92 869.31 -0.16 -9.24
% %
Budape <.BUX 25971.12 26247.31 -1.05 +8.5
st > % 7%
Warsaw <.WIG 1847.66 1846.50 +0.0 -0.62
20> 6% %
Buchar <.BET 6395.93 6408.02 -0.19 -8.69
est I> % %
Ljublj <.SBI 709.17 712.63 -0.49 +1.8
ana TOP> % 7%
Zagreb <.CRB 1691.56 1692.10 -0.03 +0.1
EX> % 1%
Belgra <.BEL 620.28 614.91 +0.8 -3.70
de EX15> 7% %
Sofia <.SOF 438.71 440.38 -0.38 -4.81
IX> % %
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) change vs chang
Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republ d
ic
<CZ2Y -0.011 -0.005 +050 +0bp
2-year T=RR> bps s
<CZ5Y 0.113 -0.002 +049 -1bps
5-year T=RR> bps
<CZ10 0.481 0 +033 -2bps
10-yea YT=RR bps
r >
Poland
<PL2Y 1.536 0.006 +205 +1bp
2-year T=RR> bps s
<PL5Y 2.202 0.029 +257 +3bp
5-year T=RR> bps s
<PL10 2.983 0.065 +283 +5bp
10-yea YT=RR bps s
r >
FORWA RATE AGREEMENT
RD
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech <CZKF 0.29 0.24 0.23 0
Rep RA><P
RIBOR
=>
Hungar <HUFF 0.92 0.87 0.875 1.09
y RA><B
UBOR=
>
Poland <PLNF 1.62 1.505 1.46 1.67
RA><W
IBOR=
>
Note: are
FRA for
quotes ask
price
s
(Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest and Jason
Hovet in Prague; Editing by Tom Heneghan)