* Forex, bonds, stocks ease on rising Fed hike expectations * Zloty off 4-week high vs euro * Czech short-end bonds draw healthy demand BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, May 18 Central European assets eased on Wednesday amid concern the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates when it meets next month, reducing demand for the region's high-yielding securities. The chances of a Fed rate increase grew after reports showed U.S. consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in more than three years and housing starts and industrial production rebounded in April. "Growing concern about Fed's potential rate hike in June might weigh on emerging markets currencies," BZ WBK analysts said in a note. The zloty retreated further from the four-week high it reached against the euro after Moody's left its rating on Poland unchanged on Friday. The zloty shed half a percent to 4.3925 by 1231 GMT. "The effect of positive surprise of Moody's decision seems to be unwinding, and falls on European stock markets are also dragging the zloty lower," BZ WBK analysts said. A bigger than expected 4.6 percent annual surge in Polish wages in April failed to lift the zloty as investors await further clues from industrial output and retail sales data due on Friday. First-quarter economic output disappointed last week, growing by only 3 percent year-on-year. Polish government bonds continued to retreat, with the yields on 10-year papers rising 6 basis points to 2.98 percent. Hungary's 10-year yield dropped 1 basis points to 3.38 percent, after rising for weeks on signals from the central bank that its rate cuts may close to ending. The forint eased 0.4 percent to 316.27 against the euro. The main index of the Budapest stock exchange fell 1.1 percent to a five-week low, but it remains the region's best performer this year, with 8.6 percent gain. Despite the bearish international sentiment, demand for 2018-expiry government bonds at a Czech auction was three times the offer and the papers were sold at a negative average yield of -0.016 percent. That was higher from -0.037 percent recorded in a January sale and -0.5 percent 2-year yields in November. The Czech central bank has deterred speculation that it could soon exit its cap for the crown at 27 against the euro with firm pledges to keep the regime into 2017, but the speculation may return, one dealer said. Central bank board member Lubomir Lizal was quoted as saying on Wednesday that the bank could lower its own interest rates into the negative when it ditches the crown cap to prevent currency jumps. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1431 CET MARKE TS CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Chang e bid close chang in e 2016 Czech <EURC 27.0220 27.0255 +0.0 -0.09 crown ZK=> 1% % Hungar <EURH 316.2700 314.8950 -0.43 -0.52 y UF=> % % forint Polish <EURP 4.3925 4.3727 -0.45 -3.06 zloty LN=> % % Romani <EURR 4.4950 4.4840 -0.24 0.53% an leu ON=> % Croati <EURH 7.4870 7.4935 +0.0 2.03% an RK=> 9% kuna Serbia <EURR 122.5500 122.6600 +0.0 -0.88 n SD=> 9% % dinar Note: calcu previous close at 1800 daily lated CET change from STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Chang e close chang in e 2016 Prague 867.92 869.31 -0.16 -9.24 % % Budape <.BUX 25971.12 26247.31 -1.05 +8.5 st > % 7% Warsaw <.WIG 1847.66 1846.50 +0.0 -0.62 20> 6% % Buchar <.BET 6395.93 6408.02 -0.19 -8.69 est I> % % Ljublj <.SBI 709.17 712.63 -0.49 +1.8 ana TOP> % 7% Zagreb <.CRB 1691.56 1692.10 -0.03 +0.1 EX> % 1% Belgra <.BEL 620.28 614.91 +0.8 -3.70 de EX15> 7% % Sofia <.SOF 438.71 440.38 -0.38 -4.81 IX> % % BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) change vs chang Bund e in Czech sprea Republ d ic <CZ2Y -0.011 -0.005 +050 +0bp 2-year T=RR> bps s <CZ5Y 0.113 -0.002 +049 -1bps 5-year T=RR> bps <CZ10 0.481 0 +033 -2bps 10-yea YT=RR bps r > Poland <PL2Y 1.536 0.006 +205 +1bp 2-year T=RR> bps s <PL5Y 2.202 0.029 +257 +3bp 5-year T=RR> bps s <PL10 2.983 0.065 +283 +5bp 10-yea YT=RR bps s r > FORWA RATE AGREEMENT RD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech <CZKF 0.29 0.24 0.23 0 Rep RA><P RIBOR => Hungar <HUFF 0.92 0.87 0.875 1.09 y RA><B UBOR= > Poland <PLNF 1.62 1.505 1.46 1.67 RA><W IBOR= > Note: are FRA for quotes ask price s