* Forint, leu remain around multi-month lows

* Expectations for Fed rate rise weigh on appetite

* Budgets, politics a concern in Poland, Romania

* Yields rise at debt auctions (Adds government debt auctions, Polish stocks)

By Sandor Peto and Radu-Sorin Marinas

BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, May 19 Central European assets slipped on Thursday as expectations strengthened for a June increase to U.S. interest rates, which would make emerging market assets relatively less attractive.

The Hungarian forint was near a four-month low, down a quarter of a percentage point against the euro at 316.70 at 1218 GMT, while the Romanian leu shed 0.1 percent to 4.5042 and remains near a 3-1/2 month low.

Romania sold the planned amount of bonds at auction on Thursday, but the 6-1/2 year papers were sold at an average yield of 3.2 percent, up from Wednesday's 3.13 percent closing bid in the secondary market.

Analysts said political tension in Romania and Poland weighed on the countries' markets.

"Labour unions are already announcing street protests on 1 June vis-à-vis the public sector wage law, likely asking for more wage hikes," said Ciprian Dascalu, chief economist at ING Bank in Bucharest.

Polish government bond prices continued to retreat, with the 10-year paper trading at a yield of 3.04 percent, up three basis points from Wednesday and 12 basis points from Tuesday.

The European Commision gave Warsaw until Monday to make significant progress in resolving its constitutional court crisis, but the government said it would need more time.

The Warsaw bourse's blue-chip stock index fell by 1 percent, dragged down by power group PGE's 3.3 percent decline on fears that it will have to spend more money to help to rescue loss-making state-run coal mines.

Hungary reduced the size of its one-year treasury bill auction, with the yield rising from a sale held two weeks ago.

The country's central bank is expected to deliver its third 15 basis point rate cut in as many months on Tuesday, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Hungarian government bond yields rose by a 4-6 basis points from Wednesday's fixing. The 10-year yield rose 5 basis points to 3.43 percent.

"The question is what answer the central bank has to (last week's) weak first-quarter GDP figure (0.9 percent annual rise), which could be followed by further weak figures in my view," one Budapest-based fixed-income trader said.

"But after what the bank has said (since its last rate meeting), I cannot say what their focus is: GDP, inflation or what else," the trader added. (Additional reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Bartosz Lada in Warsaw; Editing by Alison Williams and David Goodman)