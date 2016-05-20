* Zloty eases amid EU threat * Hungarian bonds firm but Fitch upgrade seen unlikely By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 20 Polish assets lagged a Central European rebound on Friday, amid a row in parliament about a likely EU crackdown on Warsaw's political establishment over alleged rule-of-law violations. The European Commission has given Warsaw until Monday to make significant progress on the issue. Poland's government says it needs more time to enact the relevant legislation. The standoff stems from changes that the government imposed on Poland's constitutional court. Investors were also awaiting a parliamentary commission hearing for central bank governor candidate Adam Glapinski that looked likely to be delayed. The zloty eased 0.1 percent against the euro to 4.417 by 0853 GMT, while other currencies in the region were steady or slightly firmer. "Political risk will continue to weigh on Polish assets," said head of FX trading at mBank, Marcin Turkiewicz, mentioning also market concerns over plans to convert Swiss franc mortgages. The Warsaw bourse's bluechip stock index dipped to a 3-month low before joinING a rebound in Asia and other parts of Europe. The WIG20 index rose 0.4 percent by 0853 GMT but still lagged other bourses in the region. A 1.9 percent fall in the shares of Pekao bank curbed the gains in the index, after a source told Reuters that Italy's UniCredit may cut its holding in businesses including Pekao. Investors in Hungary were awaited a review of the country's rating by agency Fitch after domestic markets close. Expectations for an upgrade into investment grade from "junk" have been significantly scaled back in markets in the past weeks, after the government announced a rise in the planned budget deficit for 2017 to 2.4 percent of economic output. "I expect a negative surprise from Fitch, even a cut in the rating outlook (from positive) cannot be ruled out," one Budapest-based trader said. Expectations for a 15 basis point base rate cut at a central bank meeting on Tuesday supported short-end yields. Hungarian bonds yields dropped by 2-5 basis points along the curve, retreating after weeks of rises. Polish bond yields were flat. CEE SNA AT 1053 MARKE PSH CET TS OT CURRENCI ES Lat Pre Daily Cha est vio nge us bid clo chang in se e 201 6 Czech <EURC 27. 27. +0.0 -0. crown ZK=> 023 024 1% 09% 0 5 Hungar <EURH 316 316 +0.0 -0. y UF=> .50 .54 1% 59% forint 00 00 Polish <EURP 4.4 4.4 -0.12 -3. zloty LN=> 170 115 % 60% Romani <EURR 4.5 4.5 +0.0 0.3 an leu ON=> 045 048 1% 2% Croati <EURH 7.4 7.4 +0.0 2.0 an RK=> 870 875 1% 3% kuna Serbia <EURR 122 122 +0.1 -0. n SD=> .57 .72 3% 90% dinar 00 50 Note: calcu pre clo 1800 daily lated vio se CET change from us at STO CKS Lat Pre Daily Cha est vio nge us clo chang in se e 201 6 Prague 875 873 +0.2 -8. .60 .17 8% 44% Budape <.BUX 261 257 +1.4 +9 st > 19. 42. 6% .19 24 85 % Warsaw <.WIG 180 179 +0.3 -2. 20> 6.3 9.9 6% 84% 0 0 Buchar <.BET 641 638 +0.4 -8. est I> 0.7 2.1 5% 47% 5 6 Ljublj <.SBI 704 708 -0.58 +1 ana TOP> .15 .28 % .15 % Zagreb <.CRB 169 169 +0.0 +0 EX> 1.9 1.5 2% .14 4 9 % Belgra <.BEL 623 625 -0.33 -3. de EX15> .54 .62 % 19% Sofia <.SOF 438 438 -0.01 -4. IX> .59 .64 % 84% BON DS Yie Yie Sprea Dai ld ld d ly (bi cha vs cha d) nge Bund nge in Czech spr Republ ead ic <CZ2Y 0.0 0.0 +052 +0 2-year T=RR> 14 07 bps bps <CZ5Y 0.1 0.0 +049 +1 5-year T=RR> 4 07 bps bps <CZ10 0.5 0.0 +035 +0 10-yea YT=RR 2 04 bps bps r > Poland <PL2Y 1.5 -0. +207 -1b 2-year T=RR> 7 009 bps ps <PL5Y 2.2 -0. +261 -1b 5-year T=RR> 6 005 bps ps <PL10 3.0 0.0 +285 +0 10-yea YT=RR 28 01 bps bps r > FORWA RAT AGREEMENT RD E 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M int erb ank Czech <CZKF 0.2 0.2 0.23 0 Rep RA><P 8 4 RIBOR => Hungar <HUFF 0.9 0.8 0.885 0 y RA><B 2 8 UBOR= > Poland <PLNF 1.6 1.5 1.525 1.6 RA><W 5 7 7 IBOR= > Note: are FRA for quotes ask price s *********************************** *************************** (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest/ Marcin Goettig and Bartosz Lada in Warsaw; editing by John Stonestreet)