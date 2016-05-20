* Zloty eases amid EU threat
* Hungarian bonds firm but Fitch upgrade seen unlikely
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, May 20 Polish assets lagged a Central
European rebound on Friday, amid a row in parliament about a
likely EU crackdown on Warsaw's political establishment over
alleged rule-of-law violations.
The European Commission has given Warsaw until Monday to
make significant progress on the issue. Poland's government says
it needs more time to enact the relevant legislation.
The standoff stems from changes that the government imposed
on Poland's constitutional court.
Investors were also awaiting a parliamentary commission
hearing for central bank governor candidate Adam Glapinski that
looked likely to be delayed.
The zloty eased 0.1 percent against the euro to
4.417 by 0853 GMT, while other currencies in the region were
steady or slightly firmer.
"Political risk will continue to weigh on Polish assets,"
said head of FX trading at mBank, Marcin Turkiewicz, mentioning
also market concerns over plans to convert Swiss franc
mortgages.
The Warsaw bourse's bluechip stock index dipped to
a 3-month low before joinING a rebound in Asia and other parts
of Europe. The WIG20 index rose 0.4 percent by 0853 GMT but
still lagged other bourses in the region.
A 1.9 percent fall in the shares of Pekao bank
curbed the gains in the index, after a source told Reuters that
Italy's UniCredit may cut its holding in businesses including
Pekao.
Investors in Hungary were awaited a review of the country's
rating by agency Fitch after domestic markets close.
Expectations for an upgrade into investment grade from
"junk" have been significantly scaled back in markets in the
past weeks, after the government announced a rise in the planned
budget deficit for 2017 to 2.4 percent of economic output.
"I expect a negative surprise from Fitch, even a cut in the
rating outlook (from positive) cannot be ruled out," one
Budapest-based trader said.
Expectations for a 15 basis point base rate cut at a central
bank meeting on Tuesday supported short-end yields. Hungarian
bonds yields dropped by 2-5 basis points along the curve,
retreating after weeks of rises.
Polish bond yields were flat.
CEE SNA AT 1053
MARKE PSH CET
TS OT
CURRENCI
ES
Lat Pre Daily Cha
est vio nge
us
bid clo chang in
se e 201
6
Czech <EURC 27. 27. +0.0 -0.
crown ZK=> 023 024 1% 09%
0 5
Hungar <EURH 316 316 +0.0 -0.
y UF=> .50 .54 1% 59%
forint 00 00
Polish <EURP 4.4 4.4 -0.12 -3.
zloty LN=> 170 115 % 60%
Romani <EURR 4.5 4.5 +0.0 0.3
an leu ON=> 045 048 1% 2%
Croati <EURH 7.4 7.4 +0.0 2.0
an RK=> 870 875 1% 3%
kuna
Serbia <EURR 122 122 +0.1 -0.
n SD=> .57 .72 3% 90%
dinar 00 50
Note: calcu pre clo 1800
daily lated vio se CET
change from us at
STO
CKS
Lat Pre Daily Cha
est vio nge
us
clo chang in
se e 201
6
Prague 875 873 +0.2 -8.
.60 .17 8% 44%
Budape <.BUX 261 257 +1.4 +9
st > 19. 42. 6% .19
24 85 %
Warsaw <.WIG 180 179 +0.3 -2.
20> 6.3 9.9 6% 84%
0 0
Buchar <.BET 641 638 +0.4 -8.
est I> 0.7 2.1 5% 47%
5 6
Ljublj <.SBI 704 708 -0.58 +1
ana TOP> .15 .28 % .15
%
Zagreb <.CRB 169 169 +0.0 +0
EX> 1.9 1.5 2% .14
4 9 %
Belgra <.BEL 623 625 -0.33 -3.
de EX15> .54 .62 % 19%
Sofia <.SOF 438 438 -0.01 -4.
IX> .59 .64 % 84%
BON
DS
Yie Yie Sprea Dai
ld ld d ly
(bi cha vs cha
d) nge Bund nge
in
Czech spr
Republ ead
ic
<CZ2Y 0.0 0.0 +052 +0
2-year T=RR> 14 07 bps bps
<CZ5Y 0.1 0.0 +049 +1
5-year T=RR> 4 07 bps bps
<CZ10 0.5 0.0 +035 +0
10-yea YT=RR 2 04 bps bps
r >
Poland
<PL2Y 1.5 -0. +207 -1b
2-year T=RR> 7 009 bps ps
<PL5Y 2.2 -0. +261 -1b
5-year T=RR> 6 005 bps ps
<PL10 3.0 0.0 +285 +0
10-yea YT=RR 28 01 bps bps
r >
FORWA RAT AGREEMENT
RD E
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
int
erb
ank
Czech <CZKF 0.2 0.2 0.23 0
Rep RA><P 8 4
RIBOR
=>
Hungar <HUFF 0.9 0.8 0.885 0
y RA><B 2 8
UBOR=
>
Poland <PLNF 1.6 1.5 1.525 1.6
RA><W 5 7 7
IBOR=
>
Note: are
FRA for
quotes ask
price
s
(Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest/ Marcin
Goettig and Bartosz Lada in Warsaw; editing by John Stonestreet)