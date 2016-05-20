* Zloty eases amid EU threat
* Central bank chief designate's comments fail to lift zloty
* Forint hits 4-month low, upgrade from Fitch seen unlikely
(Adds Polish PM, central bank governor, dealer comments)
By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, May 20 Polish assets mostly
lagged a Central European rebound on Friday, amid a row in
parliament about a likely EU crackdown on Warsaw's political
establishment over alleged rule-of-law violations.
The European Commission has given Warsaw until Monday to
make significant progress on the issue, while Prime Minister
Beata Szydlo told parliament she would not respond to an
ultimatum.
The standoff stems from changes that the government imposed
on Poland's constitutional court.
The zloty eased a quarter of a percent to 4.422
against the euro by 1400 GMT, failing to rebound after central
bank governor designate Adam Glapinski said the bank could calm
markets with currency intervention if needed, and that interest
rates had reached bottom.
His comments, to lawmakers, shed no new light on the costs
to banks of converting Swiss franc mortgages, viewed as a key
risk to Polish asset prices, a Warsaw-based dealer said.
The Warsaw bourse's bluechip stock index dipped to
a 3-month low before joining a rebound in Asia and other parts
of Europe.
The index rose 0.5 percent, with a 2.5 percent fall in the
shares of bank Pekao - after a source told Reuters
Italy's UniCredit may cut its holding in businesses including
Pekao - keeping gains in check.
Hungary's forint touched a 4-month low at 317
against the euro, easing 0.1 percent as investors awaited a
review of the country's rating by agency Fitch after the market
close.
Expectations for an upgrade into investment grade have been
significantly scaled back in markets in the past weeks, after
the government announced a rise in the planned budget deficit
for 2017 to 2.4 percent of economic output.
"I expect a negative surprise from Fitch, even a cut in the
rating outlook (from positive) cannot be ruled out," one
Budapest-based trader said.
Expectations for a 15 basis point base rate cut at a central
bank meeting on Tuesday supported short-end bond yields.
Hungarian yields dropped by 2-4 basis points along the curve,
retreating after weeks of rises.
Polish yields rose by 3-4 basis points.
CEE SNA AT 1600
MARKE PSH CET
TS OT
CURRENCI
ES
Lat Pre Daily Cha
est vio nge
us
bid clo change in
se 201
6
Czech <EURC 27. 27. -0.01% -0.
crown ZK=> 027 024 11%
0 5
Hungar <EURH 316 316 -0.11% -0.
y UF=> .88 .54 71%
forint 00 00
Polish <EURP 4.4 4.4 -0.24% -3.
zloty LN=> 220 115 71%
Romani <EURR 4.5 4.5 -0.21% 0.1
an leu ON=> 145 048 0%
Croati <EURH 7.4 7.4 -0.01% 2.0
an RK=> 885 875 1%
kuna
Serbia <EURR 122 122 +0.12% -0.
n SD=> .58 .72 91%
dinar 00 50
Note: calcu pre clo 1800
daily lated vio se CET
change from us at
STO
CKS
Lat Pre Daily Cha
est vio nge
us
clo change in
se 201
6
Prague 872 873 -0.06% -8.
.66 .17 75%
Budape <.BUX 262 257 +1.97% +9
st > 49. 42. .74
53 85 %
Warsaw <.WIG 180 179 +0.51% -2.
20> 9.1 9.9 69%
4 0
Buchar <.BET 639 638 +0.24% -8.
est I> 7.3 2.1 67%
0 6
Ljublj <.SBI 707 708 -0.08% +1
ana TOP> .72 .28 .66
%
Zagreb <.CRB 169 169 +0.38% +0
EX> 8.0 1.5 .50
7 9 %
Belgra <.BEL 623 625 -0.40% -3.
de EX15> .12 .62 26%
Sofia <.SOF 437 438 -0.23% -5.
IX> .61 .64 05%
BON
DS
Yie Yie Spread Dai
ld ld ly
(bi cha vs Bund cha
d) nge nge
in
Czech spr
Republ ead
ic
<CZ2Y 0.0 -0. +050bp -1b
2-year T=RR> 01 005 s ps
<CZ5Y 0.1 -0. +048bp -1b
5-year T=RR> 32 002 s ps
<CZ10 0.5 0 +034bp -1b
10-yea YT=RR 16 s ps
r >
Poland
<PL2Y 1.5 0.0 +209bp +1
2-year T=RR> 9 06 s bps
<PL5Y 2.2 0.0 +264bp +3
5-year T=RR> 88 33 s bps
<PL10 3.0 0.0 +287bp +2
10-yea YT=RR 49 22 s bps
r >
FORWA RAT AGREEMENT
RD E
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
int
erb
ank
Czech <CZKF 0.2 0.2 0.24 0
Rep RA><P 9 5
RIBOR
=>
Hungar <HUFF 0.9 0.8 0.9 1.0
y RA><B 1 8 8
UBOR=
>
Poland <PLNF 1.6 1.6 1.56 1.6
RA><W 55 7
IBOR=
>
Note: are
FRA for
quotes ask
price
s
*************************************
*************************
(Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest/ Marcin
Goettig and Bartosz Lada in Warsaw; editing by John Stonestreet)