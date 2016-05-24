* Zloty weakest since February, EU's Timmermans in Warsaw
* Worries over tension with EU weighs on Polish assets
* Forint near multi-month low, 15 bp rate cut seen
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, May 24 The zloty hit a 3-1/2-month low
against the euro on Tuesday as tensions flared between Warsaw
and Brussels about the rule of law in Poland.
Other Central European currencies were mostly flat.
The forint steadied near 4-and-1/2-month lows
ahead of Hungarian central bank meeting where it is expected to
cut rates but may signal the end of easing.
The zloty traded at 4.454 versus the euro at 0810
GMT, down 0.35 percent.
But Serbia's dinar firmed after the central bank
revised its forecast for economic growth to 2.25-2.5 percent
from 1.8 percent, citing rising investments and exports.
European Commission deputy head Frans Timmermans visits
Warsaw on Tuesday to discuss changes to Poland's constitutional
court that have raised concerns.
Polish assets including the zloty have been under pressure
for weeks with added worry over a bill that would see banks
footing the bill for the conversion of Swiss franc mortgages.
Piling on the negatives, the finance ministry said on Monday
that it planned to impose a new tax on retailers, plans for
which have already drawn heavy criticism from Brussels.
"In comparison to PLN (zloty) we would see more short-term
recovery potential for the HUF (forint)," Raiffeisen analysts
said, noting that they expected the Hungarian central bank to
make its final rate cut for this cycle at its Tuesday meeting.
Analysts almost unanimously forecast in a Reuters poll last
week that the bank would cut its 1.05 percent base rate by 15
basis points. The poll saw about 50 percent odds for one more
cut before the easing cycle ends.
Hungary received its first investment grade credit rating
since 2012 from Fitch on Friday.
The move, which surprised many investors, pushed the forint
to its weakest levels since Jan. 12 because it generated
expectations for more monetary easing.
Several scenarios are possible at the meeting now, including
a bigger-than-expected rate cut to finish the easing cycle or a
smaller reduction, possibly coupled with signals for further
cuts or monetary easing through less orthodox measures.
"I do not think that any of the scenarios could shock the
market," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
Hungarian government bond yields, following a retreat after
the ratings upgrade, changed little on Tuesday.
If the central bank ends its rate-cut cycle, that could
limit the gains of short- and medium-term Hungarian debt, but
the market will get a boost if Moody's also upgrades Hungary's
rating in a review in July, market participants said.
(Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw; Editing by
Louise Ireland)