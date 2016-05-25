* Polish politics, Fed, Brexit risk weigh on outlook of CEE
assets
* Polish bonds rebound after solid auction
* Hungarian bond yields up 5 bps as central bank ended rate
cuts
(Adds rebound of Polish bond market, comments from rate setter
Ancyparowicz)
By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, May 25 Government bonds
rebounded in Warsaw on Wednesday as an auction drew solid demand
amid signs of an easing of a constitutional standoff with
Brussels.
Poland's 10-year government bond yield had earlier touched a
3-week high at 3.119 percent amid expectations of a U.S. Federal
Reserve interest rate hike that weighed on debt markets across
central Europe.
But analysts said demand was higher than expected when the
finance ministry offered 2-4 billion zlotys worth of bonds at
the auction.
"The market is taking a breath after European Commision
officials' meeting with Polish PM (Beata Szydlo on Tuesday).
This was visible on the zloty yesterday," Pekao analyst
Arkadiusz Urbanski, said.
The zloty was flat at 4.4275 against the euro at
1022 GMT, still close to Tuesday's 3-and-1/2-month lows at
4.4575.
It started to recover after Commission Vice President Frans
Timmermans met Szydlo and gave Poland more time to resolve
concerns over changes to the constitutional court that critics
say have weakened the tribunal.
A senior member of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party
(PiS) signalled on Wednesday it was ready to give some ground to
ease the standoff, though his leader kept up his invective
against Europe in the local press.
Polish government bond yields dropped after the auction,
with their curve flattening. The 10-year yield fell 6 basis
points to 3.057 percent.
But Polish central bank rate setter Grazyna Ancyparowicz
warned in an interview with Reuters that the constitutional
crisis was still "very harmful" to the economy.
Elsewhere in Central Europe, the forint firmed 0.2
percent to 314.72 after Hungary's central bank reduced its base
rate by 15 basis point to 0.9 percent as expected on Tuesday,
but ended its rate cut cycle.
Hungarian government bond prices, however, retreated. Yields
rose by about 5 basis points from Tuesday's fixing and the
10-year paper traded at a yield of 3.38 percent.
Traders said regional markets would remain under pressure
from strengthening expectations for a Federal Reserve interest
rate hike in June or July and concerns that Britain may vote to
leave the European Union in a June referendum.
Millennium bank analysts said in a note that they saw the
zloty's rise as a "short-term rebound".
Hungarian bonds can get a boost if Moody's upgrades the
country's credit rating from 'junk' in July, after Hungary
received its first investment grade rating since 2012 from Fitch
last week.
"But that date is still far away," one Budapest-based fixed
income trader said.
CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1222 CET
MARKETS
CURRENCIES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close chang in
e 2016
Czech 27.0270 27.0220 -0.02 -0.11%
crown %
Hungary 314.7200 315.3900 +0.2 -0.03%
forint 1%
Polish 4.4275 4.4282 +0.0 -3.83%
zloty 1%
Romanian 4.5110 4.5080 -0.07 0.18%
leu %
Croatian 7.4990 7.4955 -0.05 1.87%
kuna %
Serbian 122.8000 122.8800 +0.0 -1.08%
dinar 7%
Note: calculate previous close at 1800
daily d from CET
change
STOCKS
Latest Previous Daily Change
close chang in
e 2016
Prague 887.25 876.22 +1.2 -7.22%
6%
Budapest 26776.22 26711.67 +0.2 +11.9
4% 4%
Warsaw 1852.11 1831.15 +1.1 -0.38%
4%
Buchares 6428.18 6405.82 +0.3 -8.23%
t 5%
Ljubljan 703.32 707.59 -0.60 +1.03
a % %
Zagreb 1713.58 1708.61 +0.2 +1.42
9% %
Belgrade <.BELEX15 622.94 622.87 +0.0 -3.29%
> 1%
Sofia 439.36 439.18 +0.0 -4.67%
4%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.006 -0.005 +050 +0bps
> bps
5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.143 -0.002 +050 +0bps
> bps
<CZ10YT=R 0.515 0 +035 +1bps
10-year R> bps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.598 -0.011 +210 -1bps
> bps
5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.313 -0.046 +267 -4bps
> bps
<PL10YT=R 3.064 -0.027 +290 -2bps
10-year R> bps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech < 0.29 0.26 0.26 0
Rep PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.99 0.92 0.95 1
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.675 1.62 1.595 1.68
WIBOR=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
**************
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Andrew Heavens)