* JP Morgan lifts target for OTP Bank shares
* Polish stock index up on financial sector, clothes
retailer LPP
* Currencies, bonds ease slightly, Fed rate hike in prospect
* Czech minister says exit from crown cap should be cautious
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Oct 4 Budapest led a firming of
Central European stock markets on Tuesday, with OTP Bank
rising to a 12-day high after JP Morgan lifted its
target price for the shares.
Shares of OTP, the region's biggest independent lender, rose
2.2 percent to 7,424 forints ($26.95) by 0816 GMT, after JP
Morgan boosted its target to 9,570 forints from 7,310 forints.
Stock prices on the Frankfurt bourse, reopening
after a holiday, reflected improved sentiment over Deutsche Bank
whose problems cast gloom on the European banking
sector last week.
Deutsche shares hit a record low on Friday but rose to
two-week highs on Tuesday on prospects of a swift deal with U.S.
authorities over a multi-billion dollar fine.
OTP, heading towards 8-and-1/2-year highs reached last
month, helped Budapest's main stock index gain 1.2
percent.
Warsaw's bluechip stock index got extra support
from a surge by shares of Poland's biggest clothing retailer LPP
after it reported a 20 percent rise in revenue in
September.
LPP shares rose 6.5 percent, setting a two-month high.
Sentiment in Central European markets remained underpinned
by a rise in September manufacturing activity indices in
Hungary, Czech Republic and Poland, shown in figures released on
Monday.
But currencies were treading water and were even slightly
bearish in early trade, with the forint retreating
from a one-week high reached late on Monday.
It eased 0.1 percent to 307.87.
Government bond yields moved a tad higher.
"The rise is not bigger than one basis points, and it is
caused by yesterday's Fed (Federal Reserve) rate setter
comments," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said the Fed should
not delay in raising interest rates in order to keep up with the
economy. A rise in U.S. rates could make Central European debt
yields relatively less interesting.
The Czech crown's euro exchange rate implied in six-month
forwards was flat at 26.908.
The Czech central bank has been keeping the spot crown rate
on the weaker side of 27 since 2013 and last week
shifted the earliest possible end to the policy until the second
quarter of next year while reaffirming it expected to refloat
the crown in mid-2017.
Industry Minister Jan Mladek said on Tuesday the bank should
ensure it does not shock the economy when it eventually exits
the intervention regime next year.
CEE SNAPSH AT 1016 CET
MARKETS OT
CURRENCIES
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
bid close change in 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.020 27.024 +0.02% -0.08%
crown => 0 5
Hungary <EURHUF 307.87 307.45 -0.13% 2.20%
forint => 00 50
Polish <EURPLN 4.3000 4.2985 -0.04% -0.98%
zloty =>
Romanian <EURRON 4.4560 4.4530 -0.07% 1.41%
leu =>
Croatian <EURHRK 7.5050 7.4995 -0.07% 1.79%
kuna =>
Serbian <EURRSD 122.95 123.03 +0.07% -1.20%
dinar => 00 00
Note: calcula previo close 1800
daily ted us at CET
change from
STOCKS
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
close change in 2016
Prague 876.56 868.59 +0.92% -8.34%
Budapest 28348. 28012. +1.20% +18.51%
09 37
Warsaw <.WIG20 1733.0 1725.4 +0.44% -6.78%
> 4 4
Buchares 6941.6 6956.4 -0.21% -0.89%
t 9 8
Ljubljan <.SBITO 736.49 733.39 +0.42% +5.79%
a P>
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1944.0 1942.9 +0.06% +15.06%
> 1 4
Belgrade <.BELEX 635.63 636.28 -0.10% -1.32%
15>
Sofia <.SOFIX 508.08 507.07 +0.20% +10.24%
>
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.579 -0.007 +011bp +0bps
RR> s
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.201 -0.002 +036bp +0bps
RR> s
<CZ10YT 0.249 0 +035bp +0bps
10-year =RR> s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.741 -0.018 +243bp -2bps
RR> s
5-year <PL5YT= 2.314 -0.008 +288bp -1bps
RR> s
<PL10YT 2.896 0.009 +299bp +1bps
10-year =RR> s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interbank
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.74 0.71 0.72 0.88
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.7 1.66 1.64 1.71
><WIBOR
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*******************************************************
*******
($1 = 275.4500 forints)
(Additional reporting from Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by
Susan Thomas)