* JP Morgan lifts target for OTP Bank shares * Polish stock index up on clothes retailer LPP, insurer PZU * Currencies, bonds ease slightly, Fed rate hike in prospect * Czech minister says exit from crown cap should be cautious (Adds insurer PZU stocks rise, updates prices) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Oct 4 Budapest led a firming of Central European stock markets on Tuesday, with OTP Bank rising to a two-week high after JP Morgan lifted its target price for the shares. Shares in OTP, the region's biggest independent lender, rose 2.9 percent to 7,481 forints ($27.17) by 1305 GMT, after JP Morgan boosted its target to 9,570 forints from 7,310 forints. Stocks on the Frankfurt bourse, reopening after a public holiday, reflected improved sentiment over Deutsche Bank , whose problems cast gloom on Europe's banking sector last week. Deutsche shares firmed to a two-week high from a record low hit on Friday, on prospects of a swift deal with U.S. authorities over a multi-billion dollar fine. OTP, heading towards 8-1/2-year highs reached last month, helped Budapest's stock index gain 1.8 percent. Warsaw's bluechip index drew extra support from a surge of more than 20 percent by Poland's biggest clothing retailer LPP. Its shares hit 2-month highs after it reported a 20 percent rise in revenue in September on Monday. Shares in PZU, the region's biggest insurer, jumped almost 5 percent after it said it would pay out at least 50 percent of earnings as dividend in the 2016-2020 period. Sentiment in regional markets remained underpinned by a rise in September manufacturing activity indices in Hungary, the Czech Republic and Poland, shown in figures released on Monday. But currencies and government bonds were treading water. The forint was flat against the euro, the leu eased 0.2 percent and the zloty firmed 0.1 percent. Hungarian bond yields rose 1-2 basis points due to hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve setter, one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said the Fed should not delay in raising interest rates in order to keep up with the economy. A rise in U.S. rates could make Central European debt yields relatively less interesting. The Czech crown's euro exchange rate implied in six-month forwards was flat at 26.905. The Czech central bank has been keeping the spot crown rate on the weaker side of 27 since 2013 and last week shifted the earliest possible end to the policy until the second quarter of next year, while reaffirming it expected to refloat the crown in mid-2017. Industry Minister Jan Mladek said the bank should ensure it does not shock the economy when it eventually exits the intervention regime next year. CEE SNAP AT 1505 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 210 245 01% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 307. 307. -0.0 2.28 forint => 6200 4550 5% % Polish <EURPLN 4.29 4.29 +0. -0.8 zloty => 40 85 10% 4% Romanian <EURRON 4.46 4.45 -0.1 1.32 leu => 00 30 6% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.49 -0.0 1.77 kuna => 60 95 9% % Serbian <EURRSD 122. 123. +0. -1.1 dinar => 9300 0300 08% 9% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 877. 868. +0. -8.2 03 59 97% 9% Budapest 2852 2801 +1. +19 8.41 2.37 84% .26% Warsaw <.WIG20 1749 1725 +1. -5.8 > .57 .44 40% 9% Buchares 6956 6956 -0.0 -0.6 t .20 .48 1% 9% Ljubljan <.SBITO 741. 733. +1. +6. a P> 00 39 04% 44% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1951 1942 +0. +15 > .68 .94 45% .51% Belgrade <.BELEX 640. 636. +0. -0.5 15> 42 28 65% 7% Sofia <.SOFIX 509. 507. +0. +10 > 45 07 47% .53% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.5 -0.0 +01 -1bp RR> 79 07 1bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 0.02 +04 +3b RR> 75 5 0bps ps <CZ10YT 0.26 0.02 +03 +2b 10-year =RR> 9 6bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.74 -0.0 +24 -2bp RR> 1 18 3bps s 5-year <PL5YT= 2.30 -0.0 +28 +0b RR> 6 1 8bps ps <PL10YT 2.88 -0.0 +29 -1bp 10-year =RR> 5 04 8bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.73 0.71 0.72 0.88 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.7 1.67 1.65 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* ($1 = 275.3300 forints) (Additional reporting from Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)