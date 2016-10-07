* Leu hits three-month low on bill to convert franc mortgages * Forint touches 17-month high, August economic data strong * Czech central bank reserves continue to surge on cap speculation (Adds new tools of Hungarian central bank, U.S. data, new comments and background) By Sandor Peto and Radu-Sorin Marinas BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Oct 7 The leu weakened on Friday as Romania prepared to vote on a plan to convert Swiss franc mortgages to the domestic currency, while industrial output data fuelled optimism over Central European economies. Romanian lawmakers are expected to pass a bill on Monday that will allow mortgage holders to convert their loans to leu. Concern over the cost to banks has hurt the leu as the vote approaches, and the currency had shed 0.8 percent to 4.513 versus the euro by 1354 GMT. Standard & Poor's is unlikely to improve Romania's rating later on Friday as the country's Dec. 11 elections make the outlook uncertain, ING analysts said in a note. In contrast with the leu, the forint surged against the euro, touching its strongest levels since May 2015. Trading at 304.30 it was firmer by 0.1 percent from Thursday. It has gained every day this week, crossing stop-loss and options barriers, partly on hopes that Moody's will follow the example of S&P, which upgraded Hungary's credit rating to investment grade last month. Hungary's central bank announced new tools on Friday to help fine-tune market liquidity. Earlier it limited its 3-month deposits as of late this month, to squeeze out funds from the facility into markets, and its measures could weaken the forint, Societe Generale analysts said in a note. The leu sell-off is overdone, therefore investors should buy the leu, selling the forint, they added. Healthy August Czech and Hungarian industrial output growth and trade surplus figures helped underpin regional currencies. Government bonds eased ahead of U.S. jobs data. U.S. employment growth unexpectedly slowed, curbing expectations for Federal Reserve rate hikes which would draw cash away from Central European markets. Polish 10-year bonds rebounded. Their yield, at 3.02 percent was a tad higher from Thursday, but off Thursday's high of 3.08 percent. The Czech central bank reported an increase of almost 3 billion euros in foreign currency reserves in September to 73.39 billion euros. Reserves have more than doubled since it introduced a cap on the crown in 2013 that keeps it weaker than 27 to the euro. The crown's rate against the euro implied in six-month forwards firmed a touch to 26.894, stronger than the central bank's limit. The bank has said its policy will not end before the second quarter of 2017, but speculation that it might has forced it to buy billions of euros in the past months. CEE SNAP AT 1522 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 220 245 01% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 304. 304. +0. 3.40 forint => 3000 6700 12% % Polish <EURPLN 4.28 4.28 +0. -0.5 zloty => 03 49 11% 2% Romanian <EURRON 4.50 4.47 -0.7 0.22 leu => 90 63 3% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.51 +0. 1.79 kuna => 50 05 07% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3 dinar => 0700 2300 13% 0% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 888. 889. -0.1 -7.0 49 38 0% 9% Budapest 2846 2839 +0. +18 3.83 9.59 23% .99% Warsaw <.WIG20 1759 1761 -0.1 -5.3 > .65 .90 3% 5% Buchares 6934 6944 -0.1 -1.0 t .59 .44 4% 0% Ljubljan <.SBITO 737. 738. -0.1 +5. a P> 38 72 8% 92% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1983 1969 +0. +17 > .35 .60 70% .38% Belgrade <.BELEX 639. 642. -0.3 -0.6 15> 91 24 6% 5% Sofia <.SOFIX 507. 509. -0.2 +10 > 91 29 7% .20% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.5 -0.0 +01 -1bp RR> 66 07 0bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -1bp RR> 58 02 4bps s <CZ10YT 0.30 0 +03 -1bp 10-year =RR> 9 0bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.77 0.00 +24 +0b RR> 8 7 4bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.47 0.06 +29 +6b RR> 1 4 7bps ps <PL10YT 3.04 0.02 +30 +1b 10-year =RR> 6 6 4bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.76 0.75 0.79 0.87 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.74 1.73 1.72 1.71 ><WIBOR 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Larry King)