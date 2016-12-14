* Budapest stocks hit record high for second day in a row * Romanian stocks hit 2-and-1/2-month high despite politics * Fed rate hike priced in, not very hawkish comments hoped * CEE bond yields fall, short-dated Romanian bonds in the red By Sandor Peto and Marcin Goettig BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Dec 14 Central European assets firmed on Wednesday, with Budapest stocks hitting a record high, as investors were optimistic that the Federal Reserve will not signal a higher-than-expected interest rate trajectory. Awaiting the Fed's comments, investors shrugged off local factors, including political uncertainty in Romania after Sunday's elections. Higher U.S. rates make assets in emerging economies relatively less attractive, and the pledges of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump have lifted expectations for higher inflation and interest rates. Investors expect the Fed to lift its main rate by 25 basis points, but that change has been priced in. "The main market interest will be in whether U.S. authorities will adjust their projections in terms of economy, inflation and especially the key rate path," Raiffeisen analyst Wolfgang Ernst said in a note. If the comments are not very hawkish, emerging market assets may even see some buying. Budapest's stock index, one of the best performers in the world in the past two years, maintained its momentum even though Western European indices retreated. The Budapest index dashed through the 31,000-point line, setting a record high for the second session in a row, up 0.75 percent at 0916 GMT. "Shaking off technical barriers, the stocks may have attracted even more buyers," said Equilor brokerage analyst Zoltan Varga. Bucharest stocks firmed only mildly, but that was enough for the main index to hit its highest level since September despite political uncertainty after Sunday's Romanian elections and weak industrial output data. The election winner Social Democrat Party declined to meet the president on Wednesday for talks on a new government, saying they would wait and propose a prime minister candidate only after a new parliament is sworn in. The party's leader also said on Tuesday that they would postpone tax cuts planned for 2017, good news for investors who fear a budget deficit overshoot. Romania's 10-year bond yield was bid lower by 7 basis points at 3.58 percent, but short-term bonds eased, continuing to underperform regional peers like Hungary, where short-dated bills and bonds traded near record lows. Regional currencies were flat after an initial firming, reflecting caution ahead of the Fed meeting. The zloty traded at 4.44 against the euro. "The zloty may drift towards 4.41/EUR, but much depends on the rhetoric of the Fed," Bank Pekao said in a note, adding that hawkish Fed comments could send the currency to 4.48 per euro. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1016 CET MARKETS CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2016 Czech 27.0250 27.0355 +0.04 -0.10% crown % Hungary 314.4500 314.4850 +0.01 0.06% forint % Polish 4.4400 4.4408 +0.02 -4.10% zloty % Romanian 4.5075 4.5069 -0.01% 0.26% leu Croatian 7.5230 7.5235 +0.01 1.54% kuna % Serbian 123.3800 123.4800 +0.08 -1.55% dinar % Note: calculated previous close at 1800 daily from CET change STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2016 Prague 914.69 911.09 +0.40 -4.35% % Budapest 31171.28 30938.13 +0.75 +30.31% % Warsaw 1922.82 1919.49 +0.17 +3.42% % Buchares 6989.66 6985.06 +0.07 -0.21% t % Ljubljan 706.36 704.90 +0.21 +1.47% a % Zagreb 1981.20 1984.90 -0.19% +17.26% Belgrade 724.21 725.63 -0.20% +12.44% Sofia 581.15 580.85 +0.05 +26.09% % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change in Bund Czech spread Republic 2-year -0.81 -0.008 -005bp +1bps s 5-year -0.176 -0.034 +028b -1bps ps <CZ10YT=RR 0.526 -0.02 +021b +1bps 10-year > ps Poland 2-year 1.97 0 +273b +1bps ps 5-year 2.784 -0.037 +324b -2bps ps <PL10YT=RR 3.518 -0.04 +320b -1bps 10-year > ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech <P 0.27 0.24 0.22 0 Rep RIBOR=> Hungary <B 0.36 0.4 0.5 0.39 UBOR=> Poland <W 1.755 1.765 1.8 1.73 IBOR=> Note: are for FRA ask prices quotes ************************************************************* * (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Keith Weir)