* Budapest stocks hit record high for second day in a row
* Romanian stocks hit 2-and-1/2-month high despite politics
* Fed rate hike priced in, not very hawkish comments hoped
* CEE bond yields fall, short-dated Romanian bonds in the
red
By Sandor Peto and Marcin Goettig
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Dec 14 Central European assets
firmed on Wednesday, with Budapest stocks hitting a record high,
as investors were optimistic that the Federal Reserve will not
signal a higher-than-expected interest rate trajectory.
Awaiting the Fed's comments, investors shrugged off local
factors, including political uncertainty in Romania after
Sunday's elections.
Higher U.S. rates make assets in emerging economies
relatively less attractive, and the pledges of U.S.
president-elect Donald Trump have lifted expectations for higher
inflation and interest rates.
Investors expect the Fed to lift its main rate by 25 basis
points, but that change has been priced in.
"The main market interest will be in whether U.S.
authorities will adjust their projections in terms of economy,
inflation and especially the key rate path," Raiffeisen analyst
Wolfgang Ernst said in a note.
If the comments are not very hawkish, emerging market assets
may even see some buying.
Budapest's stock index, one of the best performers in
the world in the past two years, maintained its momentum even
though Western European indices retreated.
The Budapest index dashed through the 31,000-point line,
setting a record high for the second session in a row, up 0.75
percent at 0916 GMT.
"Shaking off technical barriers, the stocks may have
attracted even more buyers," said Equilor brokerage analyst
Zoltan Varga.
Bucharest stocks firmed only mildly, but that was enough for
the main index to hit its highest level since September
despite political uncertainty after Sunday's Romanian elections
and weak industrial output data.
The election winner Social Democrat Party declined to meet
the president on Wednesday for talks on a new government, saying
they would wait and propose a prime minister candidate only
after a new parliament is sworn in.
The party's leader also said on Tuesday that they would
postpone tax cuts planned for 2017, good news for investors who
fear a budget deficit overshoot.
Romania's 10-year bond yield was bid lower by 7
basis points at 3.58 percent, but short-term bonds eased,
continuing to underperform regional peers like Hungary, where
short-dated bills and bonds traded near record lows.
Regional currencies were flat after an initial firming,
reflecting caution ahead of the Fed meeting. The zloty
traded at 4.44 against the euro.
"The zloty may drift towards 4.41/EUR, but much depends on
the rhetoric of the Fed," Bank Pekao said in a note, adding that
hawkish Fed comments could send the currency to 4.48 per euro.
CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1016 CET
MARKETS
CURRENCIES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2016
Czech 27.0250 27.0355 +0.04 -0.10%
crown %
Hungary 314.4500 314.4850 +0.01 0.06%
forint %
Polish 4.4400 4.4408 +0.02 -4.10%
zloty %
Romanian 4.5075 4.5069 -0.01% 0.26%
leu
Croatian 7.5230 7.5235 +0.01 1.54%
kuna %
Serbian 123.3800 123.4800 +0.08 -1.55%
dinar %
Note: calculated previous close at 1800
daily from CET
change
STOCKS
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2016
Prague 914.69 911.09 +0.40 -4.35%
%
Budapest 31171.28 30938.13 +0.75 +30.31%
%
Warsaw 1922.82 1919.49 +0.17 +3.42%
%
Buchares 6989.66 6985.06 +0.07 -0.21%
t %
Ljubljan 706.36 704.90 +0.21 +1.47%
a %
Zagreb 1981.20 1984.90 -0.19% +17.26%
Belgrade 724.21 725.63 -0.20% +12.44%
Sofia 581.15 580.85 +0.05 +26.09%
%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change in
Bund
Czech spread
Republic
2-year -0.81 -0.008 -005bp +1bps
s
5-year -0.176 -0.034 +028b -1bps
ps
<CZ10YT=RR 0.526 -0.02 +021b +1bps
10-year > ps
Poland
2-year 1.97 0 +273b +1bps
ps
5-year 2.784 -0.037 +324b -2bps
ps
<PL10YT=RR 3.518 -0.04 +320b -1bps
10-year > ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interbank
Czech <P 0.27 0.24 0.22 0
Rep RIBOR=>
Hungary <B 0.36 0.4 0.5 0.39
UBOR=>
Poland <W 1.755 1.765 1.8 1.73
IBOR=>
Note: are for
FRA ask prices
quotes
*************************************************************
*
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Keith Weir)