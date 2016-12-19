* Anti-government protests weigh on Polish assets in early trade * Polish stocks rebound on oil rise, zloty on economic data * Romanian cuts bill auction, 10-year yield at 6-month high * Hungarian central bank seen boosting liquidity further (Recasts, with Polish economic figures, Romanian auction, new analyst comments) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Dec 19 Poland's zloty hit a four-week high on Monday, shrugging off concerns over anti-government protests in parliament and strengthening on data showing a pick-up in the economy. Polish opposition lawmakers occupied the main hall of parliament for a fourth day, in a protest against the ruling PiS party, which they say is undermining democracy and the constitution. Tensions flared on Friday over government plans to limit media access to parliament, and the standoff escalated when government lawmakers moved a planned vote on the 2017 budget to a side room in the building. While the zloty opened weaker against the euro on concerns over the political situation, by late afternoon it was trading at 4.407, 0.2 percent firmer on the day, after data showed faster than expected growth in industrial output, retail sales and the producer price index in November. The figures may take some pressure off the central bank to ease policy to counter a slowdown in economic growth, said Erste analyst Katarzyna Rzentarzewska in a note. Polish stocks rebounded from an early fall, with Warsaw's blue-chip equities index up 0.2 percent as a rise in crude prices helped heavyweight oil firms across the region including PKN Orlen, which gained 2.9 percent. Concerns over the rule of law in Poland and policies that may add to government spending could weigh on assets there next year, however, although an economic improvement may support them, analysts said. Romania faces similar worries over its budget. Its government bond yields edged up by a few basis points, bucking the European trend of a drop in yields. Its 10-year yield touched a six-month high and was bid at 3.73 percent late in the session. Romania sold less than planned at an auction of 5-month bills, with the government's borrowing costs climbing. The Social Democrats, who won a general election a week ago, are expected to form a government before the end of the year. Investors are concerned that they may widen the budget deficit to more than the EU's threshold next year, however. Hungary's bond yield curve flattened a bit, as in Poland. Yields dropped, with 10-year papers trading at 3.26 percent, down 6 basis points from Friday's fixing. The Hungarian central bank may keep pushing cash into the market through its swap operations and is also expected to limit further the amount of funds commercial banks can place in its three-month deposits. The central bank is hoping to encourage banks to lend this extra money out and buy government debt and help push market interest rates lower. CEE SNAP AT 1516 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 210 325 04% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 311. 312. +0. 1.06 forint => 3500 6900 43% % Polish <EURPLN 4.40 4.41 +0. -3.3 zloty => 70 63 21% 8% Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 -0.1 0.04 leu => 70 17 2% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.53 7.53 +0. 1.41 kuna => 25 40 02% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.1 -1.6 dinar => 5100 3100 6% 5% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 916. 917. -0.1 -4.2 21 59 5% 0% Budapest 3177 3187 -0.3 +32 4.55 6.26 2% .83% Warsaw <.WIG20 1921 1918 +0. +3. > .97 .54 18% 38% Buchares 7065 7056 +0. +0. t .27 .79 12% 87% Ljubljan <.SBITO 703. 710. -0.9 +1. a P> 89 45 2% 11% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1967 1968 -0.0 +16 > .57 .33 4% .45% Belgrade <.BELEX 718. 721. -0.3 +11 15> 38 17 9% .53% Sofia <.SOFIX 576. 578. -0.3 +25 > 35 45 6% .05% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.8 -0.0 -008 +0b RR> 75 03 bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.2 -0.0 +03 -3bp RR> 55 0bps s <CZ10YT 0.50 -0.0 +02 +1b 10-year =RR> 4 15 2bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.99 0 +27 +1b RR> 6 9bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.76 -0.0 +32 +0b RR> 5 26 6bps ps <PL10YT 3.45 -0.0 +31 +0b 10-year =RR> 6 24 7bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.24 0.2 0.18 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.35 0.39 0.48 0.39 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.74 1.76 1.79 1.73 ><WIBOR 5 5 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Editing by Hugh Lawson)