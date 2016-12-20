* Hungarian central bank seen limiting 3-month deposits
further
* Hungarian debt yields fall, bill auction yield may fall to
zero
* Zloty, forint trade near multi-week high vs euro
* Poland removes media ban that provoked protest
By Sandor Peto and Sujata Rao
BUDAPEST/LONDON, Dec 20 Hungarian government
debt prices firmed on Tuesday, bucking a rise in European bond
yields ahead of expected further monetary stimulus from the
Hungarian central bank's meeting.
The bank has been boosting liquidity in local markets for
months to encourage banks to lend more cheaply and to buy
government debt.
Growth in Central Europe has slowed this year although
increases to government spending and an inflow of European Union
funds could help it regain traction next year.
The National Bank of Hungary is expected to keep interest
rates on hold while pumping further liquidity into markets by
limiting the amount in its three-month deposit facility to 700
billion forints ($2.34 billion) at the end of March, compared
with 900 billion forints this month.
That limit and fx swap tenders are creating additional
demand for Hungarian debt, which is further boosted by year-end
debt expiries, one Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
"At today's auction the yield on three-month bills may fall
to zero or near zero (from 0.12 percent a week ago)," he added.
The yield on 10-year bonds dropped 8 basis points from
Monday's fixing to 3.18 percent and is now almost back at levels
seen before Donald Trump's U.S. election win last month led to a
surge in global long-term yields.
Dealers said the global environment was supportive for
emerging market assets as the dollar was not advancing further
towards parity against the euro.
The forint firmed 0.1 percent to 311.35 against
the euro by 0943 GMT, near Monday's three-week highs.
The zloty strengthened by 0.2 percent to 4.4125.
It touched a four-week high on Monday after November industrial
output and retail sales figures showed some pick up in growth.
Poland's lower chamber of parliament removed a temporary ban
on access for the media on Tuesday, which triggered days of
protests against the government.
Concerns over the rule of law in Poland could affect its
assets in the long run and there are concerns that the budget
deficit will rise next year, but the prospect of a likely pick
up in economic growth helps, analysts said.
"The NBP (Polish central bank) may be intervening not
through direct fx sales but possibly through the 10 billion
euros worth of cohesion funds (from the EU) which they can
choose to convert into zloty on fx markets, so it's possible
they have intervened," said Manik Narain, EM strategist at UBS
in London
"Another possibility is that the powerful rally in HU
(Hungarian) bond markets is trickling into PL (Poland)."
CEE SNAP AT 1043
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0
crown => 210 325 04% 9%
Hungary <EURHUF 311. 311. +0. 1.06
forint => 3500 6500 10% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.41 4.42 +0. -3.5
zloty => 25 04 18% 0%
Romanian <EURRON 4.52 4.52 +0. -0.0
leu => 03 12 02% 3%
Croatian <EURHRK 7.53 7.53 +0. 1.45
kuna => 00 15 02% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.6
dinar => 4500 6000 12% 0%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 915. 912. +0. -4.3
15 46 29% 1%
Budapest 3165 3164 +0. +32
6.36 6.38 03% .34%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1941 1924 +0. +4.
> .88 .67 89% 45%
Buchares 7015 7059 -0.6 +0.
t .64 .75 2% 16%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 704. 703. +0. +1.
a P> 24 89 05% 16%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1968 1967 +0. +16
> .07 .12 05% .48%
Belgrade <.BELEX 0.00 718. +0. -100
15> 38 00% .00%
Sofia <.SOFIX 572. 575. -0.5 +24
> 56 45 0% .23%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.9 -0.0 -021 -2bp
RR> 99 09 bps s
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.2 -0.0 +02 -2bp
RR> 09 08 9bps s
<CZ10YT 0.49 -0.0 +02 -2bp
10-year =RR> 7 03 3bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.99 0.00 +27 -1bp
RR> 9 3 9bps s
5-year <PL5YT= 2.75 0.01 +32 +0b
RR> 1 6 5bps ps
<PL10YT 3.41 0.01 +31 +0b
10-year =RR> 9 3 5bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.37 0.41 0.5 0.39
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.74 1.77 1.80 1.73
><WIBOR 5 5 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
($1 = 299.6900 forints)
(Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw; Editing by
Catherine Evans)