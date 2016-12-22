* Czech 2-year bond yield is near record low, well below Bunds * Czech central bank seen reaffirming pledge to scrap crown cap * Polish bonds underperform Hungary, but resist political standoff * Poland rejects new EU warning over the rule of law By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Dec 22 Czech 2-year government bonds traded near record low yields ahead of Thursday's central bank meeting which is seen reaffirming a plan to abandon an exchange rate cap on the crown. The currency could surge after the 3-year-old ceiling at 27 against the euro is removed, boosting the value of Czech assets. That expectation has triggered heavy buying of Czech government debt and crown forwards . It has forced the central bank to boost foreign currency reserves via crown selling to 80 billion euros from 35 billion euros since 2013. The recent extension of the European Central Bank's asset buying stimulus argues against removing the cap as it may make the crown too attractive relative to the euro. But signs that Central Europe's anaemic inflation is gathering vigour could cut appreciation pressure on the crown and allow more hawkish central bank (CNB) rhetoric, Raiffeisen analysts said in a note. "Then again the CNB should repeat its previously mentioned views that the FX regime will not be abandoned before Q2 2017... while mentioning that in their view mid-2017 could be a relevant date for the abolishment of the regime," they said. "Until then speculative inflow could continue increasing, forcing the CNB into elevated interventions to prevent CZK appreciation," they added. The ultralow Czech 2-year government bond yield traded at -1.016 percent, a shade lower from Wednesday and near record lows touched in the previous session. It was 23 basis points below the corresponding yield in the German Bund market, the euro zone's safe haven. Bond yields in the euro zone and Central Europe mostly rose. Hungarian bonds were mixed, but yields were near record lows, supported by the central bank's loose policies including Tuesday's cut in the limit on its 3-month deposits. Hungary's 10-year bonds, trading at 3.15 percent, have fully recovered from last month's global shock from Donald Trump's U.S. election victory. The yield on the United States' much-better-rated 10-year bonds at 2.546 percent is 70 basis points above pre-election levels, and in Central Europe, Poland's 10-year yield at 3.41 percent also remains higher by 35 basis points. An ongoing standoff in Warsaw's parliament over the rule of law in Poland, and a warning from the European Commission on Wednesday puts some pressure on Polish financial assets. But the region's and the country's healthy economic growth prospects keep Polish assets quite resilient to the political concerns as investors manage their positions ahead of the year-end. CEE SNAPS AT 1034 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2016 Czech crown 27.02 27.01 -0.01 -0.08 00 70 % % Hungary 310.0 310.5 +0.1 1.48% forint 500 650 7% Polish 4.410 4.410 -0.01 -3.45 zloty 3 0 % % Romanian 4.515 4.516 +0.0 0.08% leu 5 5 2% Croatian 7.530 7.532 +0.0 1.45% kuna 0 5 3% Serbian 123.5 123.6 +0.0 -1.72 dinar 900 700 6% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2016 Prague 917.0 917.5 -0.06 -4.11 1 5 % % Budapest 31752 31765 -0.04 +32. .50 .30 % 74% Warsaw 1927. 1927. +0.0 +3.7 87 90 1% 0% Bucharest 7020. 7022. -0.02 +0.2 94 57 % 4% Ljubljana 701.7 703.2 -0.21 +0.8 7 2 % 1% Zagreb 1983. 1984. -0.05 +17. 47 46 % 39% Belgrade <.BELEX15 719.4 722.2 -0.39 +11. > 1 0 % 69% Sofia 576.2 574.9 +0.2 +25. 7 2 3% 03% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -1.01 -0.00 -023b -1bps > 6 8 ps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.16 0.053 +032 +4bp > 8 bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.582 0.105 +032 +9bp R> bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.968 0 +276 +0bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.692 0.01 +318 +0bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.425 0.002 +317 -1bps R> bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.28 0.24 0.22 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.37 0.4 0.48 0.39 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.75 1.765 1.79 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Toby Chopra)