* Budapest stocks test record high as MOL rises almost 3 pct * Croatia has offered to buy MOL's INA stake * Leu hits 6-month low after president rejects PM candidate (Adds Romanian president's rejection of PM candidate) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Dec 27 Shares of oil and gas firm MOL pushed Budapest's equities index close to a record high on Tuesday after Croatia's government offered to buy MOL's stake in Croatia's INA. MOL shares were up 2.4 percent by 1420 GMT, helping the index rise 0.6 percent, while most other asset prices in Central Europe were treading water. Croatia said on Saturday it wanted to buy out MOL's 49 percent stake in INA, in which the Hungarian firm holds management rights. INA shares surged by over 9 percent in Zagreb in thin trading. "There are no institutional investors in the market between Christmas and the New Year and retail investors thought the news about the buyout offer is good," one Budapest-based stock trader said. MOL and Croatian governments have been wrangling over control of INA for years, hindering investments. The government has not disclosed details of its offer. According to the market valuation, MOL's stake is worth some 16 billion kuna ($2.22 billion). MOL told national news agency MTI it was open to talks about INA. Elsewhere, the leu touched a 6-month low against the euro amid continuing political uncertainty. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday rejected the election-winning Social Democrat Party's nominee for prime minister Sevil Shhaideh, asking them to find someone else. The forint traded at 5-week highs and remained firmer than the psychological barrier of 310 to the euro, although the Hungarian central bank continued to boost liquidity in local markets last week through its one-week and one-month currency swaps. Market participants generally believe the Hungarian central bank would prefer the currency to weaken past 310 to the euro. On the other hand, a firmer currency will reduce the forint value of foreign-currency state debt at year-end, helping the debt agency AKK as it tries to cut the debt-to-GDP ratio from about 75 percent at the end of last year. "(Forint) turnover is low and there has been no sign of intervention so far," one currency dealer said. AKK has reduced the level of debt issues in the past weeks and even limited its repo operations, indicating that it wants a lower year-end debt level, one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "Bonds are steady now ... A weakening is possible in January-February, when the state usually sells more debt," the trader said. CEE SNAPS AT 1520 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2016 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.09 10 85 3% % Hungary 308.7 309.3 +0.2 1.92% forint 000 650 2% Polish 4.404 4.398 -0.15 -3.33 zloty 7 0 % % Romanian 4.534 4.532 -0.05 -0.34 leu 4 3 % % Croatian 7.554 7.547 -0.09 1.13% kuna 0 0 % Serbian 123.1 123.4 +0.3 -1.33 dinar 100 800 0% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2016 Prague 920.5 916.7 +0.4 -3.75 0 5 1% % Budapest 31840 31638 +0.6 +33. .53 .81 4% 11% Warsaw 1937. 1933. +0.1 +4.1 09 60 8% 9% Bucharest 7007. 7013. -0.08 +0.0 79 61 % 5% Ljubljana 703.6 705.2 -0.22 +1.0 9 1 % 8% Zagreb 1997. 1991. +0.3 +18. 66 43 1% 23% Belgrade <.BELEX15 716.9 710.9 +0.8 +11. > 0 0 4% 30% Sofia 581.5 580.3 +0.2 +26. 3 1 1% 17% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.97 0.081 -016b +10b > 2 ps ps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.25 -0.02 +028 -1bps > 6 3 bps 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.444 -0.02 +023 -1bps R> 9 bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.968 0 +278 +2bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.72 0.001 +326 +2bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.445 -0.00 +324 +1bp R> 4 bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.21 0.24 0.12 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.37 0.4 0.48 0.38 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.76 1.77 1.81 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ ($1 = 7.2126 kuna) (Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague; editing by Andrew Roche)