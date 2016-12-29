* Leu is near its weakest level since March 2014
* Romania moves closer to new government, budget still a
worry
* Croatian kuna hits 9-month low after central bank sells it
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Dec 29 Romania's leu approached
three-year lows against the euro on Thursday amid continuing
uncertainty over fiscal policy under a leftist government that
has yet to be set up.
Other Central European currencies also eased.
The forint and the zloty retreated from multi-week highs and
Croatia's central bank has bought euros in the market to weaken
the kuna.
Romania's Social Democrat party (PSD), which won elections
on Dec. 11, on Wednesday proposed former telecommunications
minister Sorin Grindeanu, a veteran leftist, for prime minister.
That is a significant move towards setting up a government,
after the country's president ruled out PSD's earlier candidate,
as Grindeanu has a good chance of winning approval, political
commentators said.
But the leu touched a new six-month low at 4.55
against the euro early on Thursday, approaching a two-year low
beyond 4.56.
At 0940 GMT, it traded at 4.5455, off by 0.1 percent from
Wednesday's close.
PSD's election victory has heightened uncertainty over
Romania's ability to keep its budget deficit below the EU's
ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic product, as their
governing programme includes ambitious spending plans.
Bucharest's main stock index firmed 0.2 percent,
while other regional stock indices were mixed and rangebound in
thin year-end trade.
Bucharest has been a regional underperformer this year,
rising only 0.6 percent from the end of 2015, while bourse
indices in Sofia, Zagreb and Belgrade
rose in double digits. Budapest, the region's
2016 winner, has gained 33.4 percent.
Bids for Romanian government bond yields hovered around
Wednesday's levels.
The bonds underperformed Polish and mainly Hungarian peers
in the past months, even though Poland also had its own spell of
political worries earlier this month when government plans to
curb media access to parliament sparked protests.
Elsewhere in the region, the kuna touched a
9-month low. It eased 0.2 percent against the euro to 7.5695.
The Croatian central bank said on Wednesday that it had
bought 438.3 million euros ($456.8 million) from commercial
banks at an average rate of 7.5647 kuna, intervening in an
effort to weaken the local currency.
Slovenia released the first December inflation figure in the
region where consumer price indices often move in tandem.
Its EU-standard annual inflation rate dropped to 0.6 percent
from 0.7 percent.
Slovenia's two-year bond yield was bid lower by 3 basis
points at -0.005 percent, while Poland's corresponding yield was
flat at 1.96 percent.
CEE SNAPS AT 1040
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2016
Czech crown 27.02 27.04 +0.0 -0.09
20 70 9% %
Hungary 309.5 309.0 -0.16 1.64%
forint 700 800 %
Polish 4.411 4.405 -0.14 -3.48
zloty 5 4 % %
Romanian 4.545 4.542 -0.08 -0.58
leu 5 0 % %
Croatian 7.569 7.554 -0.20 0.92%
kuna 5 5 %
Serbian 123.2 123.3 +0.0 -1.43
dinar 300 100 6% %
Note: daily calculated previ close 1800
change from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2016
Prague 919.7 923.5 -0.41 -3.83
5 4 % %
Budapest 31907 32025 -0.37 +33.
.89 .60 % 39%
Warsaw 1940. 1932. +0.4 +4.3
46 75 0% 7%
Bucharest 7043. 7029. +0.2 +0.5
92 38 1% 7%
Ljubljana 705.8 708.2 -0.34 +1.3
0 1 % 9%
Zagreb 1984. 1998. -0.69 +17.
97 86 % 48%
Belgrade 712.0 714.6 -0.36 +10.
5 0 % 55%
Sofia 586.5 585.5 +0.1 +27.
2 6 6% 26%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year -0.88 0.039 -008b +3bp
ps s
5-year -0.23 0.003 +032 +1bp
1 bps s
10-year <CZ10YT=RR 0.472 0.005 +030 +3bp
> bps s
Poland
2-year 1.975 -0.01 +278 -2bps
5 bps
5-year 2.751 -0.01 +331 -1bps
3 bps
10-year <PL10YT=RR 3.478 0.02 +331 +5bp
> bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep <P 0.2 0.13 0.12 0
RIBOR=>
Hungary <B 0.37 0.4 0.48 0.38
UBOR=>
Poland <W 1.75 1.77 1.795 1.73
IBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask prices
***************************************************
***********
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by Susan Thomas)