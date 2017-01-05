By Marton Dunai BUDAPEST, Jan 5 Hungarian stocks hit another all-time high on Thursday, the fourth record in as many sessions, on the back of a strong showing by drug maker Richter, which said it planned to boost its global standing after a strong year last year. Richter gained 1.7 percent, outperforming peers, after CEO Erik Bogsch said the company planned to be "much more aggressive" in female health care product acquisitions and strengthen its footing in Latin America and China. Oil group MOL, which led gains on Wednesday, corrected a little, while the country's top bank OTP extended gains slightly after reaching a fresh nine-year high earlier this week. Hungarian stocks were up 0.2 percent at 0935 GMT, with Warsaw down a third of a percent and Prague flat. Currencies were weaker or little changed with regional units tracking the EUR/USD cross, a dealer said in Budapest. Hungary's forint fell slightly against the euro, following the dollar's gains most closely, he said. "All eyes are on the U.S., where interest rates are back to positive territory and moves are plausible both from the Fed and obviously with the incoming new President," the dealer said. "Europe, and euro exchange rates, are less interesting." In the Czech Republic, where the central bank has kept the crown from strengthening past 27 against the euro, a senior policy maker said it did not have to strengthen sharply after the intervention ends. Bank Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said in an article published by Hospodarske Noviny the bank needs to lock in its 2-percent inflation target before abandoning the regime. Romania's leu might benefit in the longer run from a calmer political period after a Social Democrat-led coalition government won a vote of confidence in parliament on Wednesday, returning to power after a one-year break. While there are concerns over sharp fiscal slippage and the rule of law, these have yet to materialise. Markets' attention will be focused on the 2017 budget plan, likely to be approved later this month. "With a new government sworn in late yesterday, a calmer domestic political backdrop and favourable regional trends, the Romanian currency could continue to strengthen in the following period," ING said in a note to clients. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1035 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 27.0200 27.0245 +0.02 -0.05% % Hungary 308.8500 307.8750 -0.32% -0.01% forint Polish zloty 4.3775 4.3705 -0.16% 0.60% Romanian leu 4.5080 4.5082 +0.00 0.60% % Croatian 7.5780 7.5745 -0.05% -0.30% kuna Serbian 123.5700 123.6200 +0.04 -0.18% dinar % Note: daily calculated previous close at 1800 change from CET STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2017 Prague 934.44 934.21 +0.02 +1.39 % % Budapest 32706.03 32649.04 +0.17 +2.20 % % Warsaw 1993.31 1999.93 -0.33% +2.33 % Bucharest 7223.75 7215.49 +0.11 +1.96 % % Ljubljana 716.74 715.33 +0.20 -0.12% % Zagreb 2021.47 2022.98 -0.07% +1.33 % Belgrade 717.85 716.56 +0.18 +0.07 % % Sofia 589.50 588.99 +0.09 +0.52 % % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year -0.925 0.03 -016bp +2bps s 5-year -0.201 0.005 +031b +0bps ps 10-year 0.485 -0.016 +020b -2bps ps Poland 2-year 2.123 -0.003 +289b -1bps ps 5-year 2.988 -0.018 +350b -3bps ps 10-year 3.704 -0.005 +342b -1bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 0.2 0.15 0.13 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.37 0.42 0.49 0.35 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.775 1.8325 1.9 1.73 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Reuters bureaux)