* Romanian central bank keeps rates on hold, sees inflation rise * Leu hits 4-week high, zloty and forint 2-month high vs euro * Czech crown at 2-year high in 6-month forwards on data, cbank (Adds Romanian central bank comments) By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Jan 6 Romania's leu hit a 4-week high against the euro on Friday as the central bank kept rates on hold, though it forecast inflation would turn positive by March for the first time since mid-2015. Poland's zloty and Hungary's forint also strengthened to strike 2-month highs, amid thin trading volumes in regional markets, with Warsaw closed for holiday. "I would not call this the direction of the year," one Budapest-based currency dealer said, adding that regional currencies were testing the high end of their ranges after testing the low end last month. Strong data on Czech industrial output and Hungarian retail on Friday underscored the healthy growth outlook of central European economies. But the prospect of further U.S. interest rate increases and investor unease over a string of elections in France, Germany and the Netherlands this year could increase the risk of capital outflows from central European markets and weigh on regional currencies, Erste Group said in a briefing note. The leu was up 0.2 percent at 1430 GMT, just shy of the 4.5 level. It has rebounded sharply this month from six-month lows hit last year after parliament gave a vote of confidence to the country's new cabinet, marking the end of a row between the president and Social Democrat party over the who should be the next prime minister. Concerns linger, however, that Romania's budget deficit will rise above the European Union's ceiling of 3 percent of economic output. As the central bank kept its main interest rate on hold at a record low 1.75 percent, Governor Mugur Isarescu said inflation could stay lower than forecast. But he predicted prices could start increasing from negative territory in the first quarter. He said it was too early to say how fiscal policy plans might influence monetary policy. ING Romania said in a note that while approval of the 2017 budget was still pending, a "likely significant stimulus versus 2016 might call for a slightly hawkish tone." Romanian government bond yields dropped by a few basis points. Elsewhere, Czech bonds continued to attract investors, with the 2-year yield bid at -1.105 percent, down 18 basis points and 39 basis points below corresponding Bund yields. Expectations that the central bank will abandon its cap, which keeps the crown weaker than 27 against the euro later in 2017 is fuelling demand. Those expectations were underpinned on Friday by a 7 percent annual surge in industrial output in November and by the minutes of the bank's last meeting in which it said economic growth was robust. The crown rate against the euro implied in 6-month forwards hit a 2-year high at 26.771. CEE SNAPS AT 1530 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05 00 45 2% % 307.6 308.1 +0.1 0.37% 800 850 6% 4.352 4.362 +0.2 1.18% 5 9 4% 4.501 4.508 +0.1 0.76% 0 5 7% 7.577 7.579 +0.0 -0.29 0 5 3% % 123.6 123.6 +0.0 -0.25 600 600 0% % calculate previ close 1800 d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 937.0 934.0 +0.3 +1.6 9 7 2% 8% 32813 32750 +0.1 +2.5 .05 .00 9% 3% 7232. 7200. +0.4 +2.0 61 57 4% 8% 728.9 722.2 +0.9 +1.5 1 8 2% 8% 2030. 2022. +0.3 +1.7 28 98 6% 8% <.BELEX15 714.8 714.8 +0.0 -0.35 > 8 2 1% % 592.1 589.6 +0.4 +0.9 2 1 3% 7% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in sprea d <CZ2YT=RR -1.10 -0.18 -039b -19bp > 5 ps s <CZ5YT=RR -0.24 -0.07 +022 -10bp > 3 1 bps s <CZ10YT=R 0.49 0.005 +020 -3bps R> bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank < 0.2 0.15 0.13 0 PRIBOR=> < 0.37 0.42 0.5 0.34 BUBOR=> are for ask prices (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Tom Heneghan and Richard Lough)