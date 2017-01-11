* Polish central bank holds fire, news conference at 1500
GMT
* Czech bond sale draws record demand, yield well in the
negative
* Crown hits 3-year high in 6-month forwards deals implied
rate
(Adds Polish rate decision, Czech bond auction)
By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Jan 11 Central European
government bonds firmed on Wednesday as record demand at
Prague's first auction this year drove yields deeper into
negative territory and Poland's central bank held policy steady.
Demand for Czech zero-coupon bonds due in 2018 jumped to a
32.3 billion crowns ($1.26 billion). The average yield was set
at an all-time low -1.722 percent.
Short-term Czech papers trade at yields well below
safe-haven Bunds as investors expect the Czech central bank
(CNB) to drop its cap on the crown currency strength by
mid-2017. That could lead to a 3.5 percent surge of the crown by
year-end according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
The CNB introduced the cap in late 2013 to fight deflation
risks.
But inflation rose to its 2 percent target by December and
recent Czech economic figures have been robust, including 7.9
percent annual surge in November retail sales.
The bank has more than doubled foreign exchange reserves
since 2013, selling crowns to defend the cap. Fresh data showed
33.9 billion crown jump in its foreign asset in the last 10 days
of December.
"The tension on markets is indicating the renewal of
interest in the Czech currency at the end of December and the
connected forex interventions by the CNB were just a warm-up to
pressures that started in the new year," said Radomir Jac, chief
economist of Generali CEE, the firm which gave the most accurate
forecasts for regional currencies in Reuters polls last year.
"All indications are the CNB is now forced to intervene in
large volumes..." he added.
Crown forward contracts have in part priced in a surge of
the currency, but not fully, a Prague-based dealer said.
The six-month forward implied rate peaked at
26.5838 against the euro on Wednesday, the strongest level since
late 2013.
Elsewhere, Poland's central bank kept interest rates on hold
at record lows and will hold a news conference at 1500 GMT.
Analysts have said that a rate hike was as unlikely before
2018 even though inflation is on the rise in the European
Union's eastern wing.
Monetary authorities and government budget makers in the
region are still keeping policies loose to support economic
growth and to help wages catch up with the much higher levels in
Western Europe.
Polish government bond yields were steady or lower, with
2-year papers trading at 1.98 percent, down 4 basis points, and
the zloty firmed 0.1 percent to 4.3708 against the
euro by 0923 GMT.
CEE SNAPS AT 1420
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech crown 27.02 27.03 +0.0 -0.05
00 25 5% %
Hungary 309.5 309.1 -0.12 -0.22
forint 000 150 % %
Polish 4.370 4.373 +0.0 0.78%
zloty 0 6 8%
Romanian 4.495 4.496 +0.0 0.89%
leu 0 8 4%
Croatian 7.555 7.563 +0.1 0.00%
kuna 0 5 1%
Serbian 123.6 123.6 +0.0 -0.23
dinar 300 800 4% %
Note: daily calculate previ close 1800
change d from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 927.4 926.0 +0.1 +0.6
6 8 5% 3%
Budapest 33085 33031 +0.1 +3.3
.68 .53 6% 8%
Warsaw 2015. 2023. -0.39 +3.4
75 64 % 8%
Bucharest 7232. 7244. -0.16 +2.0
51 11 % 8%
Ljubljana 745.2 738.8 +0.8 +3.8
5 5 7% 5%
Zagreb 2076. 2056. +0.9 +4.0
01 04 7% 7%
Belgrade <.BELEX15 708.2 712.7 -0.63 -1.27
> 5 4 % %
Sofia 610.0 609.0 +0.1 +4.0
0 6 5% 2%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -1.21 -0.03 -050b -5bps
> 9 8 ps
5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.26 -0.07 +021 -7bps
> 4 2 bps
10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.469 0.016 +021 +4bp
R> bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.16 0.1 0.1 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.37 0.46 0.55 0.31
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.755 1.795 1.877 1.73
WIBOR=> 5
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
**************************************************
************
($1 = 25.7230 Czech crowns)
(Additional reporting by Jan Lopatka in Prague; Editing by
Raissa Kasolowsky)