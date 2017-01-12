* Currencies firm as dollar retreats, Turkish lira rebounds
* Parliament standoff, downgrade risk keep lid on zloty
* Polish bonds firm as central bank sees no rate hike in
2017
* Serbian central bank seen keeping rates on hold
By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Jan 12 The zloty rebounded from
an early fall against the euro on Thursday as a general retreat
in the U.S. dollar buoyed Central European currencies, though
investors remain worried about the blockade of Poland's
parliament by opposition lawmakers.
The opposition Civic Platform party has been blocking the
podium in parliament's main hall since mid-December in protest
at what it says was an illegal action by the Polish government
to pass the 2017 budget.
The zloty was trading at 4.3697 against the euro
by 0935 GMT, up slightly on the day after erasing an early 0.1
percent decline but underperforming Hungary's forint,
up 0.2 percent.
Regional currencies got further support from a retreat of
the dollar in global markets and a steadier Turkish lira
. Market turmoil in Turkey has posed some risks to
Central Europe's liquid currencies.
Polish government bonds were helped by comments from central
bank chief Adam Glapinski, who said after a meeting on Wednesday
he saw no reason to lift interest rates from their record low
levels this year, even though inflation has rebounded.
The yield on Polish 10-year bonds fell 5 basis points to
3.4965 percent.
Central Europe's economies have also shown some signs of
picking up after a slowdown last year, but November industrial
output figures for Romania and Hungary on Thursday were weak.
The risk that Moody's will downgrade Poland's credit rating
in a review on Friday is also keeping a lid on asset prices,
Raiffeisen analyst Gintaras Shlizhyus said in a note.
"(The parliament standoff) can have damaging impact on PLN
(zloty) FX market today," he said.
Czech bonds were steady after surging on Wednesday as
expectations that the central bank will abandon its crown cap in
mid-2017 pushed the yield at an auction of 2018 bonds to a
record low.
The dinar firmed slightly to 123.71 against the
euro ahead of a meeting of the Serbian central bank.
It is expected to keep the region's highest interest rates
on hold again even though inflation reached the lower end of the
bank's 1.5-4.5 percent target range in November.
The bank is cautious ahead of presidential elections in
Serbia in May and a likely further rise in U.S. interest rates.
It has been buying the dinar in the market in recent days to
counter a seasonal rise in demand for foreign currencies.
CEE SNAPS AT 1035
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05
10 45 1% %
Hungary 307.5 308.2 +0.2 0.41%
forint 500 400 2%
Polish 4.369 4.372 +0.0 0.78%
zloty 7 0 5%
Romanian 4.491 4.496 +0.1 0.97%
leu 5 6 1%
Croatian 7.543 7.553 +0.1 0.16%
kuna 0 5 4%
Serbian 123.7 123.8 +0.0 -0.29
dinar 100 000 7% %
Note: daily calculate previ close 1800
change d from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 928.7 927.9 +0.0 +0.7
0 3 8% 7%
Budapest 32990 32972 +0.0 +3.0
.84 .20 6% 9%
Warsaw 2020. 2030. -0.49 +3.7
66 64 % 3%
Bucharest 7249. 7238. +0.1 +2.3
61 70 5% 2%
Ljubljana 742.1 745.9 -0.51 +3.4
7 7 % 3%
Zagreb 2074. 2078. -0.21 +3.9
41 74 % 9%
Belgrade <.BELEX15 707.2 708.2 -0.14 -1.41
> 8 5 % %
Sofia 611.0 610.9 +0.0 +4.2
5 9 1% 0%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -1.26 0 -055b +0bp
> 8 ps s
5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.32 -0.03 +017 -3bps
> 2 5 bps
10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.374 0.005 +015 +3bp
R> bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.982 -0.01 +270 -1bps
> 4 bps
5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.824 -0.04 +331 -3bps
> bps
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.511 -0.04 +329 -2bps
R> 6 bps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.16 0.09 0.09 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.37 0.44 0.53 0.31
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.76 1.78 1.855 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
**************************************************
************
