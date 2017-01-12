* Polish bond yields track Bunds higher * Polish opposition ends parliament blockade * No change seen in Polish credit ratings on Friday * Czech markets vibrant as cenbank seen ending crown cap * Serbian central bank keeps rates on hold (Recasts with ECB taper fears, end of Polish parliament blockade, Serbian central bank decision) By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Jan 12 Polish government bonds retreated on Thursday amid expectations that the European Central Bank will further taper its economic stimulus in the euro zone, which has also helped buoy Central European asset prices. November euro zone industrial output data showed surprisingly strong growth. Political risks due to elections in France and Germany are tainting optimism, but economists unanimously said in a Reuters poll that the ECB's next move, after April's planned cut in monthly bond purchases, will be to taper its stimulus further. Poland's 10-year bond yield, after an initial 7 basis point fall, tracked a rise in Bund yields and edged up 10 basis points by 1440 GMT, to trade at 3.577 percent. Hungary's corresponding yield dropped 3 basis points from Wednesday to 3.37 percent, and the forint, firming a third of a percent against the euro, outperformed the zloty which was flat. "Hungarian bonds perform better now, but earlier this year they underperformed Poland," one Budapest-based dealer said. Political tension eased in Warsaw as the centrist opposition ended a month-long blockade in parliament, but a dispute over the 2017 budget remains unresolved, and further parliament sessions have been postponed until Jan. 25. There have also been some concerns that Moody's will downgrade Poland's credit rating in a review on Friday. A Reuters poll showed an unanimous expectation of analysts that both Moody's and Fitch Ratings will leave their ratings and outlooks on Poland unchanged. Elsewhere, appetite for Czech bonds and other financial market assets remained unbroken as investors expect the central bank to remove around the middle of 2017 its cap which keeps the Czech crown weaker than 27 against the euro. "Trade volumes have been massively higher, FX swaps (turnover is) giant, bonds are big too, IRS (interest rate swaps) the least up probably," one Prague-based dealer said. Czech bonds were mixed after surging on Wednesday as expectations for exit from the cap pushed the yield at an auction of 2018 bonds to a record low. The dinar eased a shade to 123.85 against the euro after the Serbian central bank kept the region's highest interest rates on hold. Annual inflation, at 1.6 percent in December, is still near the low end of the bank's 1.5-4.5 percent target range, but the bank did not cut rates, as the bank is worried that a rise in U.S. interest rates could cut appetite for emerging market assets. CEE SNAPS AT 1541 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05 00 45 2% % Hungary 307.2 308.2 +0.3 0.52% forint 200 400 3% Polish 4.373 4.372 -0.03 0.70% zloty 1 0 % Romanian 4.490 4.496 +0.1 0.99% leu 5 6 3% Croatian 7.535 7.553 +0.2 0.27% kuna 0 5 5% Serbian 123.8 123.8 -0.04 -0.40 dinar 500 000 % % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 928.7 927.9 +0.0 +0.7 7 3 9% 8% Budapest 33015 32972 +0.1 +3.1 .63 .20 3% 6% Warsaw 2040. 2030. +0.4 +4.7 05 64 6% 3% Bucharest 7187. 7238. -0.71 +1.4 02 70 % 4% Ljubljana 741.4 745.9 -0.60 +3.3 6 7 % 3% Zagreb 2074. 2078. -0.19 +4.0 75 74 % 1% Belgrade <.BELEX15 714.5 708.2 +0.8 -0.40 > 0 5 8% % Sofia 607.7 610.9 -0.52 +3.6 9 9 % 4% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -1.26 0 -056b +0bp > 8 ps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.32 -0.03 +015 -5bps > 2 5 bps 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.379 0.01 +012 +0bp R> bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.024 0.028 +273 +3bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.885 0.017 +336 +0bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.593 0.036 +334 +3bp R> bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.17 0.1 0.1 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.38 0.45 0.54 0.3 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.76 1.79 1.865 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague/Jakub Iglewski and Marcin Goettig in Warsaw; Editing by Catherine Evans and Raissa Kasolowsky)