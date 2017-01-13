* Hungary's inflation highest since July 2013
* Bond yields rise as CPI ticks up across region
* Crown cap exit speculation keeps Czech markets in frenzy
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Jan 13 Government bond yields mostly
rose in Central Europe as figures released in Hungary and
Romania on Friday underpinned that inflation is rising across
the region.
Ultra low Czech bond yields also rebounded after robust
buying amid speculation of a surge in the crown later
this year, which some investors fear has been overdone.
Hungary's annual inflation jumped to 1.8 percent in
December.
Romania's figure also rose. Even though it remained in the
negative at -0.5 percent, the new government continues to loosen
the budget, which is expected to push up inflation.
Romanian short-term government bond yields rose, with the
5-year paper bid at 2.6 percent, up 11 basis points, and
Hungary's corresponding yield rose 5 basis points to 1.9
percent.
Romanian core inflation remained surprisingly subdued, ING
analysts in Bucharest said in a note, but "the outlook for 2017
remains marked by uncertainties, mostly related to the fiscal
outlook".
Analysts said central banks in the region could keep their
policies loose as inflation is still at the low end of their
target ranges or below it.
Hungary's central bank could soon drop from its statement
the willingness to use non-conventional tools to ease policies
further, "but we do not expect a tightening of conditions yet,"
Takarekbank analysts said in a note.
Pressure on the region's long-term bonds has eased in the
past weeks as U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar retreated.
But signs that the European Central Bank may further taper
its asset buying programme, a flight of labour to richer Western
countries and fiscal policy loosening in the region pose risks,
analysts said.
The 10-year Czech bond yield rose 7 basis points to 0.446
percent, but the 2-year yield was flat at -1.268 percent, 55
basis points below the corresponding safe-haven Bund yield.
Czech markets have become a bonanza of speculation due to
expectations that in the middle of 2017 the central bank will
abandon its cap, which has kept the crown weaker than 27 against
the euro for years, and the currency could surge.
"There was a bit of panic, especially on Wednesday. So
volumes (so far this year) can be huge," one Prague-based dealer
said.
A huge amount of euro selling positions against the crown
has accumulated, and is growing further, making hard to predict
how the Czech currency will move later this year, ING analysts
said in a note.
"The price action on the (crown cap) exit day may therefore
be tricky," they add
(Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest and Jason
Hovet in Prague; Editing by Janet Lawrence)