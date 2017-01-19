* Bond yields rise across the region as Yellen signals rate
hikes
* Hungary, Romania hold bond auctions, yields seen up
By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Jan 19 Central European
government bond yields rose on Thursday, ahead of bond auctions
in Bucharest and Budapest, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen signaled continuing rate hikes in the U.S.
Fed rate hikes make bonds in the region relatively less
appealing.
The region's central banks are also unlikely to react to a
rebound in inflation any time soon, and that weighs on long-term
government bonds.
Hungarian bond yields rose by 3-5 basis points, tracking
U.S. Treasuries yields, as investors pushed prices lower ahead
of an auction of 3-, 5- and 10-year papers.
"The long end of the curve looks quite weak," one
Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
"Short-term yields are kept low by the MNB (Hungarian
central bank) ... while in long-term bonds we see sellers as the
MNB is unlikely to react to higher inflation rates proactively."
Inflation, after hovering near zero or in negative territory
for years in the region, has rebounded but still does not
threaten central bank goals.
The MNB is expected to keep its base rate on hold at its
meeting on Tuesday and during the rest of 2017.
Romania's leu steadied on the firmer side of the
4.5 per euro line which it crossed after the Constitutional
Court postponed a decision on Wednesday about a bill that
regulates the conversion of Swiss franc mortgage loans.
Romanian government bonds have also been better bid in the
past few days, rebounding from a weakening caused by concerns
that the new government will loosen the budget.
But Yellen's comments could curb demand, ING analysts said
in a note, adding that 4-year bonds could sell at a cut-off
yield near 2.55 percent at Thursday's auction, above Wednesday's
closing bid of 2.5 percent.
The yield on Czech 2-year bonds rose 15 basis points to
-0.966 percent.
Czech crown forwards were steady.
Rate setters have reiterated the central bank's hard
commitment to keep its weak crown regime in place until at least
the second quarter. Governor Jiri Rusnok repeated this in an
interview with weekly magazine Ekonom published on Thursday.
Some have speculated about an exit already in the first
quarter. Danske Bank said that was unlikely and recommended
clients to look at hedging through FX forwards.
"If we are right that the (exchange rate) floor (at 27 per
euro) will not be removed in February, we see potential for a
temporary rebound in EUR/CZK forward points, creating an entry
opportunity to hedge payables via FX forwards," it said in a
note.
CEE SNAPS AT 1037
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05
00 45 2% %
Hungary 308.0 307.8 -0.09 0.24%
forint 900 000 %
Polish 4.369 4.363 -0.15 0.78%
zloty 8 2 %
Romanian 4.493 4.496 +0.0 0.92%
leu 5 4 6%
Croatian 7.519 7.528 +0.1 0.47%
kuna 5 5 2%
Serbian 123.7 123.9 +0.1 -0.32
dinar 500 100 3% %
Note: daily calculate previ close 1800
change d from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 926.8 925.9 +0.1 +0.5
1 3 0% 6%
Budapest 32838 32841 -0.01 +2.6
.64 .25 % 1%
Warsaw 2012. 2005. +0.3 +3.3
80 65 6% 3%
Bucharest 7202. 7178. +0.3 +1.6
80 10 4% 6%
Ljubljana 742.0 733.3 +1.2 +3.4
7 0 0% 1%
Zagreb 2089. 2079. +0.4 +4.7
29 52 7% 3%
Belgrade <.BELEX15 710.6 711.5 -0.13 -0.94
> 5 9 % %
Sofia 603.8 606.4 -0.42 +2.9
5 2 % 7%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.96 0.147 -026b +14b
> 6 ps ps
5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.27 0.092 +017 +7bp
> 3 bps s
10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.387 0.037 +000 +0bp
R> bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.992 0.004 +270 +0bp
> bps s
5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.925 0.032 +337 +1bp
> bps s
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.675 0.047 +329 +1bp
R> bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.19 0.16 0.15 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.34 0.42 0.51 0.3
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.76 1.8 1.88 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by
Tom Heneghan)