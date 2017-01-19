* Bond yields rise in region as Yellen signals rate hikes
* Hungarian yields retreat at robustly bid auctions
* Czech c. bankers talk down speculation of crown surge
(Recasts with bond auctions results, comments from Czech
central banker, traders)
By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Jan 19 Central European
government debt yields mostly rose on Thursday after Fed signals
of continuing U.S. rate hikes and Czech central bankers played
down speculation they would rush to end the crown cap.
Fed rate hikes make bonds in the region relatively less
appealing.
"The mood is a bit negative as the new U.S. president will
swear in soon and we have already seen that his comments can
move the dollar," one Budapest-based dealer said to explain a
0.2 percent slide of the forint and the zloty against the euro.
Robust demand at Hungary's bond auctions
, however, showed that the region's high yields and
healthy fundamentals are still attractive.
The government sold bonds worth over 70 billion forints
($241.05 million), compared with its 45 billion forint original
offer.
Yields rose from auctions held two weeks ago, but were lower
from secondary market levels. The 5-year bonds drew robust
demand.
But 10-year bonds were also well oversubscribed, even though
a rebound of inflation in the region - and a reluctance of
central banks to tighten policy in reaction - have weighed on
long-term bonds.
The 10-year paper was sold at an average yield of 3.43
percent, down 2 basis points from secondary market trade.
Poland's corresponding yield rose 3 basis points to 3.648
percent.
"Some bank books heavily bought into the benchmarks," one
Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
Romania sold the planned amount of 4-year bonds at its
auction, at an average yield of 2.54 percent, above Wednesday's
2.5 percent closing bid.
Czechs sold 36-week Treasury bills at a deeply negative
yield of -1.6 percent. Czech bond yields rose, with the yield on
the 2-year paper jumping 15 basis points to -0.966 percent.
Czech central bankers have sought to temper speculation that
the bank could before the second quarter abandon the cap that
keeps the crown weaker than 27 against the euro, and
let the currency surge.
Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl was quoted as saying that the
most likely moment for exit was still mid-2017 but he could not
rule it out in the second half of the year.
Board member Lubomir Lizal warned on Wednesday that the
currency had become "completely overbought".
"There was lower demand (at the auction). We see
internationals selling bonds yesterday and today after a few
months of buying," one Prague-based trader said.
Some investors might be re-thinking crown positions after
warnings it might not gain immediately after exit from its cap,
but there has not yet been any major shift in markets, the
trader added.
CEE SNAPS AT 1414
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05
00 45 2% %
Hungary 308.4 307.8 -0.19 0.14%
forint 000 000 %
Polish 4.372 4.363 -0.21 0.72%
zloty 5 2 %
Romanian 4.492 4.496 +0.0 0.95%
leu 5 4 9%
Croatian 7.519 7.528 +0.1 0.47%
kuna 5 5 2%
Serbian 123.8 123.9 +0.0 -0.40
dinar 400 100 6% %
Note: daily calculate previ close 1800
change d from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 927.3 925.9 +0.1 +0.6
9 3 6% 3%
Budapest 32801 32841 -0.12 +2.5
.72 .25 % 0%
Warsaw 2017. 2005. +0.5 +3.5
46 65 9% 7%
Bucharest 7224. 7178. +0.6 +1.9
19 10 4% 6%
Ljubljana 742.3 733.3 +1.2 +3.4
1 0 3% 4%
Zagreb 2094. 2079. +0.7 +5.0
51 52 2% 0%
Belgrade <.BELEX15 712.3 711.5 +0.1 -0.70
> 4 9 1% %
Sofia 605.1 606.4 -0.21 +3.1
3 2 % 9%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.96 0.147 -026b +14b
> 6 ps ps
5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.26 0.103 +019 +8bp
> 1 bps s
10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.425 0.075 +005 +4bp
R> bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.01 0.022 +272 +2bp
> bps s
5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.915 0.035 +336 +1bp
> bps s
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.655 0.029 +328 +0bp
R> bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.2 0.18 0.17 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.32 0.41 0.5 0.29
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.76 1.8 1.88 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
**************************************************
************
($1 = 290.4000 forints)
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by
Tom Heneghan)