* Forint, leu ease a shade, activity low as Trump will be sworn in * Hungarian wages in biggest jump in 5 years * Budapest leads stocks rise, its index is near record highs By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Jan 20 Central Europe's main currencies traded marginally weaker or flat on Friday ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration as investors awaited clearer signals on his future policy direction. The forint and the leu eased less than 0.1 percent against the euro by 0925 GMT and the zloty was steady. "It's rather unlikely that investors, who are used to the chaotic rhetoric of the new president, would take a definite position on his legislative proposals as early as today," mBank said in a note. "The zloty's strength or weakness will depend to a large extent on risk appetite after the president's speech." The region's healthy economic fundamentals helped support its shares and bonds. Budapest led a moderate rise in equities after robust wages figures from Hungary after data showed gross wages surged 8.2 percent in annual terms in December, the strongest rise in five years. Polish December industrial output and retail sales growth figures released on Thursday beat expectations, signalling that the region's flagship economy may have started to emerge from a slowdown. "In the next months, a (regional) labour shortage, a hike in the (Hungarian) minimum wage and the general wage pressure forced by that, may lead to an even more dynamic wage increase, above-10-percent," ING analyst Peter Virovacz said in a note. Budapest's main equities index rose 0.6 percent, while Western Europe's main stock indices were treading water. Hungarian government bonds were steady after Thursday's auctions drew robust demand. "Investors watch the Fed interest rate outlook, though Fed rate hikes have not affected us seriously so far," one Budapest-based trader said. "It is more important if there is any change in the Hungarian central bank's dovish attitude which has steepened the yield curve." The bank is expected to keep interest rates on hold at its meeting on Tuesday and all this year. It may abandon its liquidity boosting policies in local markets in the second half of 2017 as inflation is rising in the region, partly due to surging wages and government spending, some analysts in a Reuters poll said earlier this week. Romanian government bonds also attracted healthy demand at an auction on Thursday. Yields mostly rose on Friday ahead of Trump's inauguration. "Also, in the evening, in afterhours, Fitch will publish its latest review on Romanian sovereign debt. Though we do not expect any changes, we should see some words of caution from the rating agency regarding the fiscal outlook," Bucharest-based ING analysts said in a note. CEE SNAPS AT 1025 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.06 30 35 0% % Hungary 308.6 308.4 -0.04 0.07% forint 000 750 % Polish 4.366 4.366 +0.0 0.86% zloty 5 6 0% Romanian 4.498 4.495 -0.07 0.81% leu 5 5 % Croatian 7.512 7.518 +0.0 0.57% kuna 0 5 9% Serbian 123.8 124.0 +0.1 -0.40 dinar 500 300 5% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 932.6 928.7 +0.4 +1.2 5 1 2% 0% Budapest 32904 32709 +0.6 +2.8 .58 .08 0% 2% Warsaw 2021. 2015. +0.3 +3.7 71 47 1% 9% Bucharest 7264. 7223. +0.5 +2.5 36 69 6% 3% Ljubljana 739.2 740.7 -0.20 +3.0 6 3 % 2% Zagreb 2089. 2083. +0.2 +4.7 94 84 9% 7% Belgrade <.BELEX15 705.2 711.8 -0.93 -1.69 > 4 5 % % Sofia 604.7 605.0 -0.06 +3.1 0 9 % 2% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.75 0 -006b -1bps > 2 ps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.26 -0.00 +018 -1bps > 3 2 bps 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.441 0 +005 -1bps R> bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.007 -0.00 +270 -2bps > 3 bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.962 0.01 +341 +0bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.705 0.023 +332 +1bp R> bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.19 0.17 0.17 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.32 0.41 0.51 0.29 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.765 1.815 1.89 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest)