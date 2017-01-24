* Hungarian central bank seen holding rates * Rate setters waiting for signs of faster growth * Czech 2-year bond yield touches 3-month high By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Jan 24 The forint was flat against the euro and Central European assets were also steady on Tuesday before of a Hungarian central bank meeting at which it is expected to keep its base rate on hold at a record low. Hungary's central bank is seen keeping its policy unchanged all this year. Although inflation is on the rise in Central Europe after years of stagnation or decline, the region's central banks are expected to wait for more signs of accelerating economic growth before following the tightening policy of the U.S. Federal Reserve. However, analysts and traders say that as the most dovish in Central Europe, the Hungarian central bank will be the last to follow the Fed's example. In Poland, central bank rate setters "do not categorically rule out the interest rate hikes this year", Raiffeisen analysts said in a note. One of the most dovish Polish rate setters, Jerzy Zyzynski, told Reuters late last week that the Polish central bank would need to consider raising rates if inflation reached its target and the economy overheated. However, investors may watch if Hungary's central bank indicates possible future tightening via unconventional tools. The bank has boosted liquidity in local markets for months with measures including a limit on the amount of 3-month deposits that commercial banks can place with it, and holding liquidity tenders. But it is unlikely to signal any changes on this front on Tuesday. "Its loose policy continued to keep short-term market interest rates low, while it is no longer able to influence long-term yields which still do not have much upside as the curve has got too steep," one Budapest-based trader said. "Relative to the looseness of policy, the forint is quite strong," the trader added. The forint and the zloty were a shade weaker against the euro at 0931 GMT. The forint traded at 310.10, off 3-week lows touched on Monday. Government bond yields were flat across the region apart from Prague where the 2-year yield rose 14 basis points to a 3-month high of -0.609 percent. A buying frenzy in Czech markets has subsided in the past week after rate setters said a cap on the crown, introduced in 2013 to keep it below 27 against the euro, was unlikely to be scrapped before the second half of 2017. Rate setters have said the crown was overbought by investors when the central bank bought almost 10 billion euros to keep the crown below the cap in the first 10 days of the year. A rise in inflation and a Czech economic recovery are seen allowing the bank to abandon the cap. January figures published on Tuesday showed a rise in Czech consumer confidence, but a drop in business confidence. CEE SNAPS AT 1031 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.07 60 85 1% % Hungary 310.1 309.9 -0.05 -0.41 forint 000 300 % % Polish 4.372 4.370 -0.04 0.73% zloty 0 1 % Romanian 4.502 4.502 +0.0 0.73% leu 2 4 0% Croatian 7.505 7.505 +0.0 0.67% kuna 0 5 1% Serbian 123.8 124.0 +0.1 -0.40 dinar 500 000 2% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 926.9 926.7 +0.0 +0.5 9 9 2% 8% Budapest 32814 32906 -0.28 +2.5 .42 .48 % 4% Warsaw 1998. 1991. +0.3 +2.6 94 36 8% 2% Ljubljana 735.9 737.4 -0.20 +2.5 4 5 % 6% Zagreb 2096. 2092. +0.1 +5.0 06 50 7% 7% Belgrade <.BELEX15 700.0 700.9 -0.12 -2.41 > 5 1 % % Sofia 607.9 605.2 +0.4 +3.6 5 2 5% 7% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.60 0.143 +006 +13b > 9 bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.21 -0.05 +022 -7bps > 9 8 bps 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.456 0 +007 -2bps R> bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.995 0.003 +267 -1bps > bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.946 0.003 +338 -1bps > bps 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.697 0.008 +332 -1bps R> bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.23 0.24 0.23 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.29 0.37 0.47 0.27 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.765 1.815 1.895 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)