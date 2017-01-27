* Leu weakens, Romanian government to discuss 2017 budget
By Sandor Peto and Marcin Goettig
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Jan 27 The leu and Romanian
government bonds eased on Friday ahead of a meeting of the
country's government to approve a 2017 budget plan with
ambitious wage and pension hikes and several tax cuts.
Investors are worried that the new government does not have
adjustment measures lined up which could prevent a deficit rise
and sanctions from the European Union.
The leu eased 0.1 percent against the euro by 0855
GMT, on the weak side of the 4.5 line around which it has been
hovering this year.
Romania's 10-year government bond yield was bid
at 3.65 percent, up 5 basis points, at this year's highest
levels.
"Our relative value trade recommendation to prefer HGBs
(Hungarian bonds) over POLGBs (Poland) and ROMGBs (Romania) is
playing out well," Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre said in a
note.
"Should the MinFin (finance ministry), however, present a
convincing budget plan today, this definitely could help unlock
some value at back-end ROMGBs and set in motion a mini-recovery
rally on the local debt market," he added.
Hungary's 10-year yield was steady at 3.48 percent, but the
forint eased 0.1 percent against the euro, trading
near Thursday's 6-week lows.
It eased against the euro and the zloty after
dovish guidance from the Hungarian central bank on Tuesday
despite a rebound in inflation across the region.
The zloty gained 0.2 percent to 4.34 versus the
euro, trading just shy of Thursday's 3-and-1/2-month highs.
"We see no reason for zloty to suddenly weaken today," mBank
analysts said in a note, citing improving economic fundamentals.
Analysts expect the economy, the biggest in Central Europe,
to pick up this year.
Warsaw's blue-chip stock index eased 0.2 percent to
2,075 points, giving up some of this week's strong gains which
brought it to levels last seen in October 2015 when the
conservative Law and Justice Party won elections.
Its less business-friendly policies triggered a decline in
Polish asset prices last year.
Polish equities outperformed the region this week,
supporting the zloty, tracking a global rise in stock markets as
new president Donald Trump pledged economic stimulus in the U.S.
"The key may be if WIG20 breaks the 2,100 point-level, which
may pave the way for further growth," brokerage BGZ BNP Paribas
said in a note.
Trump's vows sent government bond yields higher worldwide.
Poland's 10-year yield rose to its highest levels since may 2014
by Thursday, before retreating 2 basis points on Friday to
3.8255 percent.
