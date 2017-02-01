* Romanian assets slide after protests against government decree * Bucharest government retreats from anti-corruption reforms * Czech, Hungarian, Polish PMIs show economic pick-up * Poland leads stocks rise, Bucharest equities fall (Adds Romanian no-confidence motion, surge of Polish bank stocks, Czech analyst poll) By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Feb 1 The Romanian leu fell on Wednesday to a 7-month low against the euro after street protests erupted over a government decree to ease anti-corruption rules, while strong manufacturing indices buoyed other Central European assets. The leu sank 1.2 percent to 4.554 by 1438 GMT. Thousands protested in Bucharest in freezing cold on Tuesday night after the new leftist government decriminalized a number of corruption offences in an emergency decree which took effect immediately. The plan for a retreat from anti-graft reforms, and a previous delay in drafting the 2017 budget, have unnerved Romanian markets in the past weeks. The budget was approved on Tuesday but many analysts doubt that the deficit can be held below the European Union's ceiling of 3 percent of economic output. Looser anti-corruption rules increase risks. "The leu is weaker and longer-term debt yields have jumped in reaction to the emergency decree and the ensuing protests," a Bucharest trader said. The yield on 10-year Romanian bonds reached a 6-month high, bid at 3.96 percent, up 16 basis points. Romania's centrist opposition said it would file a no-confidence motion against the four-week-old government. The Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty were steady, after better-than-expected Purchasing Managers' Indices published in Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic showed a pick-up in economic activity. The main indices of the region's biggest bourses rose, except for Bucharest which shed 0.5 percent. Warsaw spearheaded the gains, rising 1.6 percent. Bank stocks led the rise, with PKO gaining 2.1 percent, BZW 3.6 percent and mBank 4 percent. "After weak GDP data yesterday, solid PMI may be seen as a signal of some improvement in the economy," said Pawel Bartczak, equity trader at BZ WBK. The PMI rise would normally lift regional currencies, but the global environment abounds in risks at present, a Budapest-based dealer said. The dollar suffered its worst January in three decades after new U.S. President Donald Trump complained that every "other country lives on devaluation" The risks weighing on regional currencies also include this week's Fed and ECB meetings and renewed fighting in eastern Ukraine's separatist conflict. Despite a strong Czech PMI at 55.7, the crown eased to a one-week low in its implied euro exchange rate in 6-month forward deals. The crown was heavily bought early this month due to speculation that it could surge once the central bank (CNB) removes its cap, which has kept the spot euro rate weaker than 27 since 2013. The CNB, which will meet on Thursday, is expected to abandon the cap in the second quarter of 2017, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Wednesday. CEE SNAPS AT 1538 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05 00 45 2% % Hungary 310.0 310.1 +0.0 -0.38 forint 000 300 4% % Polish 4.321 4.321 +0.0 1.91% zloty 5 9 1% Romanian 4.554 4.500 -1.18 -0.42 leu 0 3 % % Croatian 7.467 7.474 +0.0 1.17% kuna 5 0 9% Serbian 123.9 124.0 +0.0 -0.46 dinar 200 200 8% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 938.6 932.4 +0.6 +1.8 8 6 7% 5% Budapest 32538 32481 +0.1 +1.6 .04 .29 7% 7% Warsaw 2089. 2056. +1.5 +7.2 06 83 7% 5% Bucharest 7500. 7517. -0.23 +5.8 86 85 % 7% Ljubljana 744.0 741.1 +0.4 +3.6 9 6 0% 9% Zagreb 2147. 2142. +0.2 +7.6 87 69 4% 7% Belgrade <.BELEX15 700.8 699.0 +0.2 -2.30 > 8 1 7% % Sofia 594.2 602.2 -1.33 +1.3 9 8 % 4% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.68 -0.02 +001 -2bps > 9 7 bps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.12 0.017 +027 +1bp > 1 bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.458 -0.00 -001b -4bps R> 2 ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.209 0.027 +291 +4bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.189 0.002 +358 +0bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.873 -0.00 +340 -4bps R> 9 bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.25 0.23 0.23 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.325 0.425 0.53 0.25 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.765 1.82 1.895 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Bartosz Chmielewski in Warsaw; Editing by Mark Heinrich)