* CEE currencies, bonds firm as Fed does not turn hawkish * Romanians protest, all bids rejected at bond auction * Crown forwards ease, Czech c.bank keeps crown cap guidance (Recasts with bond auctions, kuna surge, unchanged Czech guidance on crown cap) By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Feb 2 Romania scrapped a bond auction on Thursday due to flagging demand amid huge street protests against corruption, the biggest demonstrations in the country since the collapse of communism three decades ago. Central European currencies and bonds, meanwhile, mostly firmed on relief that the U.S. Federal Reserve gave no hint of accelerating its rate hikes, which would make emerging markets assets relatively less attractive. The zloty hit a 2-month high against the euro, the forint a 2-week high and the kuna, boosted by improved Croatian economic indicators including a current account surplus, was the strongest since mid-2013. "At some point they (the Croatian central bank) will probably step in (to weaken the kuna)," one currency dealer said. Government bond auctions in Hungary and Poland were robustly oversubscribed. The yield on Polish 10-year papers fell 10 basis points in the secondary market to 3.69 percent. But bids at Romania's 2-year bond sale were below the offered amount. The government scrapped the auction. The leu rebounded after Wednesday's 7-month low, but the country's assets could remain under pressure as the four-week-old government is in turmoil. Hundreds of thousands rallied in Bucharest after an "emergency" decree from the government on Wednesday eased anti-corruption rules. A cabinet minister resigned and the justice minister temporarily ceded his duties. "The street protests announced in Bucharest and in the main cities could continue in the following days," Raiffeisen said in a note on the region's markets. Romania's 3-year bond yield was bid at a 7-month high of 1.878 percent, up 13 basis points, while the 10-year yield retreated from a 18-month high, dropping 16 basis points to 3.79 percent. The Czech crown's euro exchange rate implied in 6-month forward deals hit a 4-week low at 26.848 as the country's central bank kept its guidance unchanged over a cap on the currency at 27, launched in 2013 to fight deflation risks. The latest data showed a rise in inflation to the bank's target and the bank had to buy billions of euros early this month to keep the crown weaker than the ceiling and stem speculation for a surge of the crown once the cap is removed. It reiterated after its meeting that the likely exit from the cap would come around the middle of 2017. Most analysts in a Reuters poll had projected an exit in the second quarter. Governor Jiri Rusnok said the bank wanted to see "robust" fulfilment of its inflation target before it drops the crown's rein, and that any firming of the crown afterwards could be muted by hedging and closing of positions. CEE SNAPS AT 1438 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.06 30 45 1% % Hungary 308.8 309.8 +0.3 -0.01 forint 400 800 4% % Polish 4.307 4.312 +0.1 2.24% zloty 5 8 2% Romanian 4.533 4.541 +0.1 0.04% leu 0 5 9% Croatian 7.443 7.465 +0.3 1.51% kuna 0 3 0% Serbian 123.9 124.0 +0.0 -0.48 dinar 500 500 8% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 942.6 938.2 +0.4 +2.2 3 3 7% 8% Budapest 32594 32584 +0.0 +1.8 .01 .18 3% 5% Warsaw 2074. 2079. -0.22 +6.5 62 10 % 0% Bucharest 7502. 7527. -0.34 +5.8 59 94 % 9% Ljubljana 744.0 741.1 +0.4 +3.6 9 6 0% 9% Zagreb 2149. 2151. -0.12 +7.7 17 72 % 4% Belgrade <.BELEX15 704.6 700.8 +0.5 -1.78 > 3 8 4% % Sofia 596.1 593.8 +0.3 +1.6 3 0 9% 5% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.66 -0.02 +006 -1bps > 8 7 bps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.08 0.023 +033 +5bp > 9 bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.47 -0.02 +003 +1bp R> 2 bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.179 -0.03 +290 -2bps > 5 bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.121 -0.05 +354 -3bps > 5 bps 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.798 -0.04 +336 -1bps R> 6 bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.24 0.22 0.23 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.38 0.48 0.6 0.25 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.765 1.805 1.885 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices