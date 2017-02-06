* Romania's leu, stocks up, government repeals graft decree * Anti-corruption protests may continue in Bucharest * Romania sells more bonds than planned at auction * Warsaw leads FX, stocks rise after weak U.S. wages data (Adds Romanian auction, kuna retreat) By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Feb 6 The leu rebounded on Monday as Romania repealed a decree on graft that had triggered mass protests, while risk appetite rose after weak U.S. wages data cut the odds the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates soon. Romania's one-month-old Social Democrat government, under pressure from week-long rallies, on Sunday annulled a decree that would decriminalize some graft offences. The ruling party said it would continue to support Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu. "Markets should read this positively," Simon Quijano-Evans, strategist of Legal & General Investment Management said in a note. The leu, which hit 7-month lows at 4.554 against the euro last week, firmed 0.4 percent to 4.5045 by 1337 GMT. Investors have also been worried that the government, which has pledged a better life for Romanians, will lift the budget deficit above the European Union's ceiling. They continue to watch the political tension. "We still see uncertainty risks creating more downside if the popular revolt shows no signs of calming down early this week," Raiffeisen analyst Gintaras Shlizhyus said in a note. After a scrapped Romanian government bond tender last week, a 5-year bond auction held on Monday was well oversubscribed. The government sold more paper than planned, letting the average yield rise to 3.3 percent from 3.15 percent at an auction 3 weeks ago. The government faces a no-confidence vote later this week, which it is expected to survive thanks to its parliamentary majority. The Romanian central bank is seen keeping interest rates on hold at its meeting on Tuesday. The region's most liquid currency, the zloty surged 0.7 percent to 4.2775 against the euro, its strongest levels since October. Warsaw's blue-chip index gained 0.6 percent, while Bucharest stocks rose 0.7 percent. Dealers said American investors were in the frontline of zloty buying, also fuelled by technical factors, stop-loss deals and recent upbeat manufacturing activity data. The zloty, having crossed 4.3, could head towards 4.267, said Mateusz Sutowicz, analyst at Bank Millennium in Warsaw. "The U.S. wages data makes an early Fed rate hike less likely and the region's yield advantage helps its assets," one Budapest-based currency dealer said. The forint firmed 0.1 percent to 309.45, moving off 310, the level around which it has been gravitating for weeks. Hungary's stock index fell one percent as profit-taking knocked the stocks of drug maker Richter down 3.4 percent after it reported a jump in fourth-quarter profits. The kuna eased 0.3 percent, retreating from its strongest levels since 2012 reached last week. Croatia sold two domestic bonds late on Friday. CEE SNAPS AT 1437 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05 00 55 2% % Hungary 309.4 309.7 +0.0 -0.20 forint 500 350 9% % Polish 4.277 4.306 +0.6 2.95% zloty 5 9 9% Romanian 4.504 4.523 +0.4 0.68% leu 5 0 1% Croatian 7.456 7.432 -0.32 1.33% kuna 0 5 % Serbian 123.7 123.9 +0.1 -0.34 dinar 700 800 7% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 943.5 943.9 -0.05 +2.3 0 9 % 8% Budapest 32590 32905 -0.96 +1.8 .57 .89 % 4% Warsaw 2087. 2076. +0.5 +7.1 61 12 5% 7% Bucharest 7543. 7492. +0.6 +6.4 21 76 7% 7% Ljubljana 746.6 744.0 +0.3 +4.0 7 9 5% 5% Zagreb 2175. 2170. +0.2 +9.0 78 28 5% 7% Belgrade <.BELEX15 700.1 697.0 +0.4 -2.40 > 2 7 4% % Sofia 601.9 603.6 -0.28 +2.6 5 2 % 5% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.74 0.021 +002 +5bp > 6 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.06 0.017 +033 +6bp > 6 bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.47 0.022 +011 +7bp R> bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.179 0.003 +295 +3bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.081 -0.01 +348 +3bp > 7 bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.704 -0.06 +334 -2bps R> 8 bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.25 0.24 0.27 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.33 0.45 0.55 0.25 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.765 1.8 1.885 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Bartosz Chmielewski in Warsaw; Editing by Toby Chopra)