* Polish party leader comments softer on banks over CHF loans * Banks boost Warsaw stock index to 17-month high * Czech Moneta is latest CEE bank reporting good Q4 earnings * Stocks at 14-month high in Prague, 19 in Bucharest By Sandor Peto and Agnieszka Barteczko BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Feb 10 Central European stocks hit their highest levels for more than a year on Friday due to strong earnings from some banks and reassuring comments from Poland's ruling party over the sector. The mood in global stock markets remained supportive after a rally in Asia over upbeat Chinese trade data and in the Unied States as new president Donald Trump pledged tax incentives to business. Polish assets also got help in the past weeks from data that may signal some pick-up in economic growth and expectations for central bank rate hikes in 2018 that could lift bank's revenues. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of the Polish ruling party PiS said Swiss franc borrowers should turn to court due to the pain of increased repayments rather than expect the government to impose a settlement on banks. Kaczynski and his party have had little love for banks since assuming power in late 2015. "This is a significant change in rhetoric. Some investors could think that banks' costs related to the Swiss-franc portfolio would be lower," Kamil Stolarski, bank analyst at Haitong Bank said. Warsaw's blue chip stock index has fully recovered from last year's slump and touched a 17-month high on Friday, driven by banks including PKO BP which rose 2.8 percent. BZW BK and mBank rose over 3 percent. The zloty firmed 0.3 percent against the euro by 0915 GMT. Similar to Warsaw, Prague's index rose 0.8 percent, touching its highest level since December 2015, with Komercni Banka rising 2.5 percent. Bucharest's index set a 19-month high and Budapest was near record highs. Czech Moneta Money Bank shares jumped to a record high, rising about 5 percent, reported fourth-quarter profit above expectations on Friday and surprised the market with a high 9.8 crown dividend proposal. New Czech data showed a rise in annual inflation to 2.2 percent in January. December figures which showed that inflation rose to the central bank's 2 percent inflation target had boosted speculation that the bank could soon remove its cap which has kept the crown weaker than 27 against the euro since 2013. The crown's implied exchange rate in forwards deals did not indicate a surge in demand for the crown similar to what happened a month ago, forcing the bank to buy billions of euros in the market to defend the cap. The implied rate in six-month forwards contracts was at 26.8274 at 0934 GMT, down from 26.8055 at Thursday's close. CEE SNAPS AT 1015 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05 00 20 1% % Hungary 308.7 308.3 -0.14 0.02% forint 500 150 % Polish 4.304 4.317 +0.3 2.32% zloty 0 0 0% Romanian 4.498 4.496 -0.04 0.81% leu 5 8 % Croatian 7.470 7.468 -0.03 1.14% kuna 0 0 % Serbian 123.8 123.9 +0.0 -0.42 dinar 700 700 8% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 961.2 953.4 +0.8 +4.3 5 6 2% 0% Budapest 33096 32949 +0.4 +3.4 .71 .08 5% 2% Warsaw 2149. 2132. +0.8 +10. 99 40 2% 37% Bucharest 7677. 7627. +0.6 +8.3 02 44 5% 6% Ljubljana 757.3 750.2 +0.9 +5.5 1 4 4% 4% Zagreb 2175. 2176. -0.05 +9.0 25 26 % 4% Belgrade <.BELEX15 701.6 705.2 -0.51 -2.19 > 6 6 % % Sofia 603.8 603.1 +0.1 +2.9 2 4 1% 7% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.64 -0.07 +013 -6bps > 9 bps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.015 -0.03 +045 -4bps > 7 bps 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.468 -0.01 +015 -3bps R> 7 bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.21 0.027 +299 +3bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.177 0.06 +361 +6bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.838 0.046 +352 +4bp R> bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.25 0.24 0.27 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.36 0.49 0.62 0.25 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.765 1.795 1.91 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Toby Chopra)