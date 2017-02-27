* Budapest stocks rebound after sharp fall from record high
* CEE equities mostly tread water as data-heavy week starts
* Crown touches 12-day high in 12-month forward implied rate
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Feb 27 Hungarian stocks rebounded on
Monday after two days of retreat from record highs for
Budapest's main stock index, in the first session of a
week loaded with economic data releases.
Stocks in most of the European Union's emerging markets
traded flat after financial stocks pushed Asian indexes down.
Heavily weighted Central European bank stocks were mixed but
shares in Hungary's biggest lender, OTP firmed half a
percent, after a plunge from almost 10-year highs last week.
Budapest's benchmark BUX index rose 0.5 percent, also helped
by gains in Magyar Telekom and drug maker Richter
, both of which fell last week.
"We should watch OTP's trading turnover," brokerage Equilor
analyst Zoltan Varga said.
"If it is as high as on Thursday and Friday, when the share
fell, a new rising trend may start (in the bourse)," he said.
Countries in the region release PMI manufacturing figures on
Wednesday and several were due to publish a breakdown for
fourth-quarter economic output figures this week.
Even though the region's economies slowed last year,
relatively strong growth rates of about 3 percent and the
prospect of a pick-up have helped currencies and stocks in the
region to strengthen, on top of an improved outlook for banks.
Most central banks in the region are not showing signs of
any worry over a rebound in inflation.
Hungary's central bank is expected to keep its interest
rates on hold and retain its dovish rhetoric on Tuesday.
The forint was steady at 308.20 against the euro,
near the 3-and-1/2-month highs touched last week, while the
zloty and the leu firmed 0.1 percent.
The Czech crown was flat near its cap against the
euro of 27, which the central bank expects to lift mid-year.
In 12-month forward deals, the crown's implied
exchange rate touched an 11-day high at 26.62.
Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis was re-elected on
Saturday as chairman of the ANO party which is projected to win
elections in the autumn.
Babis reiterated that he wanted to cut taxes, in contrast
with Prime Minister and Social Democratic Chairman Bohuslav
Sobotka's plans, who said last week that his party aimed to
raise taxes for top earners and big firms.
