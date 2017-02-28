* MOL earnings disappoint, Budapest stock index sets 8-week low * Hungarian central bank is seen keeping policy unchanged By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 28 Weaker-than-expected earnings from oil group MOL knocked Budapest stocks down to an 8-week low on Tuesday, just a week after they hit record highs. Hungary's forint was flat at 307.7 against the euro at 0921 GMT, ahead of the meeting of the Hungarian central ban, after briefly dipping 0.2 percent. The bank is seen keeping interest rates and its dovish rhetoric unchanged despite a rise in inflation. The annual rate jumped to 2.2 percent in January from 0.5 percent in December. "We will watch the (central bank's) comments, and any sign of a worry over inflation and possible tighter policy could lift the forint," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. A mild firming of Hungarian government bonds over the past few days has lost steam, the trader said. Raiffeisen analysts said in a note that Hungarian bonds remained attractive, even though monetary tightening expectations fuelled by the inflation rise could trigger increased volatility. "For the longer investment horizon, however, yield increases should be manageable, esp. for longer tenors, whilst shorter-maturity papers offer much more setback potential due to their considerable distortion on the back of central bank influence," analyst Wolfgang Ernst said. Hungarian data showed a 20-percent slump in investments last year. Investments are expected to pick up across the region this year after a temporary slowdown of European Union funding inflows last year. Inflation has also been also rising regionwide, but is not seen breaching targets yet. The prospect of accelerating economic growth and bullish sentiment in global stock markets have contributed to a rally of regional equities this year which lost steam in the past week. Hungarian stocks hit record highs in November, also helped by strong fundamentals for blue-chip companies. But they retreated from a new record high hit last week as Magyar Telekom's earnings and dividend forecasts disappointed investors and price target cuts for OTP Bank and drug maker Richter triggered profit-taking. MOL's earnings report broke a rebound that started on Monday with the group's stock down 3 percent after news that core earnings were 139.6 billion forints in the fourth quarter of 2016, below analysts' 151.3 billion median forecast. The Budapest bourse's main stock index fell 1.3 percent, while Warsaw shed half a percent and Prague a third of a percent. A 2.9 percent-surge in fuel retailer Petrol shares boosted Ljubljana's stock index by more than 1 percent. CEE SNAPS AT 1021 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05 10 45 1% % Hungary 307.7 307.6 -0.03 0.36% forint 000 100 % Polish 4.319 4.312 -0.16 1.97% zloty 0 2 % Romanian 4.513 4.515 +0.0 0.49% leu 0 5 6% Croatian 7.431 7.427 -0.05 1.67% kuna 0 5 % Serbian 123.7 123.9 +0.1 -0.30 dinar 200 300 7% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 955.2 958.6 -0.35 +3.6 8 1 % 5% Budapest 32434 32872 -1.33 +1.3 .57 .11 % 5% Warsaw 2198. 2210. -0.54 +12. 24 26 % 85% Bucharest 8021. 8009. +0.1 +13. 98 95 5% 22% Ljubljana 784.2 779.8 +0.5 +9.2 0 0 6% 8% Zagreb 2215. 2229. -0.63 +11. 30 39 % 05% Belgrade <.BELEX15 717.1 716.7 +0.0 -0.03 > 2 5 5% % Sofia 613.7 612.4 +0.2 +4.6 9 8 1% 7% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.51 0.004 +039 -1bps > 9 bps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.119 0 +070 +0bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.606 0.031 +040 +3bp R> bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR #VALU 0.028 #VALU +2bp > E! E! s 5-year <PL5YT=RR #VALU 0.016 #VALU +1bp > E! E! s 10-year <PL10YT=R #VALU 0.014 #VALU +1bp R> E! E! s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.26 0.27 0.3 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.3 0.48 0.59 0.23 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.78 1.78 1.87 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Editing by Louise Ireland)