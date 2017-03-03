* U.S. rate hike expectations weigh on CEE stocks, currencies * OTP Bank earnings mixed, but lifts 2017 profit guidance * OTP stock eases slightly in sour global mood * Currencies ease on technicals, staying in recent ranges By Sandor Peto and Lidia Kelly BUDAPEST/WARSAW, March 3 Central European stocks and currencies eased for a second session in a row on Friday on the back of growing market expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike in March. Asian and Western European stocks also followed Wall Street lower ahead of a speech by Fed Chair Janet Yellen, as the prospect of higher U.S. rates turned investors towards bonds. Warsaw's bluechip equities index fell 0.7 percent, mainly driven by banks, though the bourse's bank stock index hovered near the 21-month highs reached late last month. Banks have been a key driver of the gains in regional stock indices to multi-year highs, part of a global rally, in past weeks, fuelled by expectations of a U.S. spending stimulus and higher rates in the U.S., which may lift bank earnings. Earnings reports published by Central European banks in the past weeks have also been promising. The latest to report was Central Europe's biggest independent bank, Hungary's biggest lender OTP, which posted lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings but said annual profit in 2016 more than tripled to just over 200 billion forints. The outlook for 2017 was even brighter, it said. But with investors unwinding stock positions, OTP's share price fell 0.7 percent, while Budapest' stock index eased 0.1 percent and is off the record highs set last month. Higher risk provisions trimmed OTP's fourth-quarter profits, while the bank lifted its profit guidance for 2017. "I do not think that the positive international stock market trend is reversed," Equilor Brokerage analyst Zoltan Varga said. "If the good mood returns next week, OTP could rise again." Central Europe's main currencies also eased against the euro, with the zloty shedding 0.3 percent and the forint and the leu easing 0.2 percent. Friday's weakening still leaves them within the past few weeks' ranges. "We saw an attempt to firm the zloty (earlier this week), but it eventually failed to get out of the consolidation zone," said Konrad Ryczko, analyst at BOS Brokerage House, in a note. "As a consequences, a small correction is visible and a return to an equilibrium level with a wider range of fluctuations," he added. The Czech crown was steady in its implied exchange rates in forwards contracts, after the statistics office published a breakdown of fourth-quarter economic growth figures. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1054 CET MARKETS CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 27.0200 27.0250 +0.02% -0.05% Hungary 309.9000 309.2350 -0.21% -0.35% forint Polish 4.3050 4.2919 -0.30% 2.30% zloty Romanian 4.5310 4.5228 -0.18% 0.09% leu Croatian 7.4150 7.4200 +0.07% 1.89% kuna Serbian 123.4700 123.6600 +0.15% -0.10% dinar Note: daily calculate previous close at 1800 change d from CET STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2017 Prague 973.12 977.16 -0.41% +5.59 % Budapest 33126.42 33155.19 -0.09% +3.51 % Warsaw 2237.80 2254.51 -0.74% +14.8 8% Bucharest 7981.19 7973.00 +0.10% +12.6 5% Ljubljana 782.51 789.90 -0.94% +9.05 % Zagreb 2222.52 2221.05 +0.07% +11.4 1% Belgrade <.BELEX15 718.42 720.37 -0.27% +0.15 > % Sofia 613.07 612.21 +0.14% +4.54 % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.623 -0.048 +022bp -4bps > s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.021 -0.003 +051bp +1bps > s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.614 -0.02 +031bp -1bps R> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.175 -0.013 +302bp +0bps > s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.049 -0.015 +353bp +0bps > s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.737 -0.005 +344bp +1bps R> s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep < 0.27 0.3 0.36 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.3 0.45 0.59 0 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.765 1.785 1.87 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices *********************************************************** *** (Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by Richard Lough)