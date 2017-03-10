* ECB optimism over economy leads to CEE fx, bond price fall * Leu at 9-month low, forint a 3-month low, zloty a 3-week low * Politics weigh on leu, Romanian CPI stays near zero By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 10 Central European currencies and government bonds eased on Friday after the European Central Bank hinted the previous day that it is slowly moving towards tighter policy. Romania's leu, troubled by domestic political tension in the past six weeks, touched its weakest levels since regional market jitters around Britain's referendum which decided on leaving the European Union. The prospect of Federal Reserve rate hikes, including one next week, was weighing on assets in the region, which become relatively less attractive if the returns on dollar assets rise. Nevertheless, U.S. labour market figures due at 1330 GMT are unlikely to weaken central European asset prices further even if they underpin the prospect of Fed hikes, one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "Extremely good figures are priced in, so any further impact is unlikely," the trader said. Central European assets have been buoyed by the region's healthy economic growth outlook and loose monetary policies, also helped by the ECB's low interest rates and asset buying. The ECB did not signal cuts in asset buying after its meeting on Thursday, but after its optimistic comments on the economy, money markets priced in an ECB rate hike by March 2018. Hungarian government bond yields rose by about 3 basis points on Friday, with 10-year paper trading at 3.6 percent, the highest for several months. Poland's equivalent yield rose 2 basis points to 3.74 percent and was 4 basis points above its levels before the ECB's news conference. The forint touched a three-month low at 312.15 against the euro before regaining some ground. The zloty set a three-week low and was 0.1 percent lower at 4.328 at 0928 GMT. "Recent CEE FX moves could be seen as an indication for tougher times ahead for CEE EM markets due to a bad combination of current tight pricing, more Fed hikes, a somewhat less expansionary ECB and still dovish central banks...," Raiffeisen analyst Gunter Deuber said in a note. Regional central banks have not shown signs of concern over a sharp rebound in inflation. Poland and Hungary are unlikely to start to hike interest rates before 2018. A poll of analysts projected on Thursday some rise in Romanian interest rates by the end of 2017. But February figures released on Friday showed inflation sticking to levels near zero. The leu traded near the nine-month low of 4.555 it touched after the ECB news conference. It had been hit earlier this week by political worries as a government lawmaker proposed extending a draft bill granting prison pardons to include corruption offences. CEE SNAPS AT 1028 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05 00 35 1% % Hungary 311.8 311.8 -0.01 -0.97 forint 500 050 % % Polish 4.328 4.323 -0.11 1.75% zloty 0 5 % Romanian 4.551 4.550 +0.0 -0.35 leu 0 9 0% % Croatian 7.440 7.428 -0.15 1.55% kuna 0 5 % Serbian 123.8 123.9 +0.1 -0.39 dinar 300 700 1% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 978.4 974.0 +0.4 +6.1 0 1 5% 6% Budapest 32980 32986 -0.02 +3.0 .39 .86 % 5% Warsaw 2215. 2189. +1.1 +13. 05 66 6% 71% Bucharest 7885. 7870. +0.1 +11. 61 27 9% 30% Ljubljana 792.1 788.5 +0.4 +10. 8 8 6% 39% Zagreb 2217. 2218. -0.04 +11. 61 41 % 17% Belgrade <.BELEX15 737.7 736.0 +0.2 +2.8 > 8 0 4% 5% Sofia 622.1 621.0 +0.1 +6.0 5 8 7% 9% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.64 0.049 +021 +4bp > 4 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.027 -0.00 +039 -3bps > 2 bps 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.733 0.012 +030 +0bp R> bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.14 0.008 +299 +0bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.089 0.009 +346 -2bps > bps 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.773 0.035 +334 +2bp R> bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.3 0.35 0.43 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.32 0.45 0.63 0.23 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.765 1.8 1.86 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest)