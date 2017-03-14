* Forint, leu, zloty near multi-month highs ahead of Fed
* Regional assets rangebound, trading interest low
* Serbian central bank seen holding fire, dinar firms
* Ley may be near central bank's tolerance level -analysts
By Sandor Peto and Radu-Sorin Marinas
BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, March 14 Central European
currencies eased slightly on Tuesday ahead of an expected U.S.
Federal Reserve interest rate hike this week, which might make
emerging Europe's yields relatively unattractive.
The dinar bucked the trend ahead of a meeting of
the Serbian central bank where it is expected to keep the
region's highest central bank interest rates on hold.
The currency firmed 0.1 percent against the euro to 123.8 by
0930 GMT.
The forint and the zloty eased 0.1
percent from the previous session, even though they were off
their respective 3-month and 7-week lows, touched on Monday.
On top of the expected Fed rate hike, a hawkish tone in
comments from the European Central Bank's meeting last week also
weighed on regional currencies.
Central banks in the European Union's eastern members have
not turned hawkish despite a fast rebound in inflation
regionally in the last few months.
After a rollercoaster in the past weeks, markets were calm
on Tuesday, with stocks and government bonds also hardly moving.
"We see no trading interest (in the region)," one
Budapest-based currency dealer said, noting that the forint
might stay near current weaker trading ranges after the likely
Fed hike.
The Fed's comments about the U.S. interest rate trajectory
could reignite price movements, one Hungarian fixed income
trader said.
Romania rejected all bids at a government bond auction on
Monday due to flagging demand and over-high yield expectations.
The leu eased a touch to 4.553 versus the euro,
off Monday's 9-month lows of 4.5599.
The government has ample reserves and can wait to raise
debt, while risks remain that it will overshoot its deficit
target and reflation could drive Romanian debt yields higher,
ING analysts said in a note.
They said that the leu was on the brink of levels where the
central bank have stepped in over recent years to stop it
weakening.
"We still do not see the euro/leu settling around current
levels, but each day the pair inches north and the central bank
stays away leads us to question our view," they said.
"We also note that in past years, while the central bank
stepped into the market much earlier to curb the leu weakness,
the pair was, nevertheless, stopped short around the 4.5600
handle," they said.
CEE SNAPS AT 1030
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05
00 45 2% %
Hungary 312.3 312.0 -0.08 -1.13
forint 400 950 % %
Polish 4.335 4.330 -0.11 1.59%
zloty 0 1 %
Romanian 4.553 4.551 -0.03 -0.40
leu 0 7 % %
Croatian 7.434 7.428 -0.07 1.63%
kuna 0 5 %
Serbian 123.8 123.9 +0.1 -0.36
dinar 000 400 1% %
Note: daily calculate previ close 1800
change d from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 978.5 977.9 +0.0 +6.1
5 1 7% 8%
Budapest 32797 32686 +0.3 +2.4
.25 .30 4% 8%
Warsaw 2242. 2242. -0.02 +15.
11 55 % 10%
Bucharest 7901. 7890. +0.1 +11.
08 13 4% 52%
Ljubljana 789.9 793.5 -0.45 +10.
4 2 % 08%
Zagreb 2229. 2224. +0.2 +11.
46 39 3% 76%
Belgrade <.BELEX15 741.9 740.5 +0.1 +3.4
> 3 4 9% 2%
Sofia 617.4 619.4 -0.33 +5.2
3 6 % 9%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.66 0.088 +014 +8bp
> 3 bps s
5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.079 0.024 +038 +1bp
> bps s
10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.801 0.014 +032 +0bp
R> bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.115 -0.01 +291 -2bps
> 2 bps
5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.088 0.029 +339 +1bp
> bps s
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.742 0.028 +326 +2bp
R> bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.31 0.37 0.46 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.32 0.44 0.64 0.23
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.77 1.79 1.84 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
**************************************************
************
(Editing by Louise Ireland)