* CEE fx shake off ECB comments on rate rise * Leu sets 9-month low before CEE fx rebound * Warsaw stocks at 20-mth high, Prague tests 16-mth peak (Recasts with rebound of currencies, rise in stocks) By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, March 17 Central European currencies and stocks mostly firmed on Friday, supported by increasing demand for riskier assets since the Federal Reserve suggested this week that future U.S. rate rises will be gradual. Trade was volatile however. Currencies briefly slipped earlier in the day after ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny was quoted late on Thursday as saying that the European Central Bank will decide whether to raise rates before or after ending its bond purchase programme. With the region's central banks retaining loose monetary policies, regional assets could become relatively less attractive if euro zone yields rise. Currencies reversed course, however, when the euro fell after a new French poll showed far-right anti-EU leader Marine Le Pen extending her lead over centrist Emmanuel Macron in the first round of France's presidential elections. The Hungarian forint firmed 0.3 percent to 308.40 against the euro by 1443 GMT, touching two-week highs, and the zloty revisited Thursday's two-week highs. The leu, which in early trade touched a nine-month low, was flat at 4.5575 against the euro. That is just above 4.56, the level at which the Romanian central bank has intervened several times in recent years to support the currency. The leu has underperformed regional peers this year due to worries that Romania's new leftist government will increase the budget deficit. The International Monetary Fund echoed those concerns at a news conference on Friday after regular consultations with the Romanian government. Central European stocks were mostly on an uptrend. Warsaw's blue chip index set a 20-month high in line with MSCI's emerging equity index, boosted by the Fed's rate outlook on Wednesday, and Prague tested 16-month highs. The Czech crown's euro exchange rates implied in forwards contracts hovered around multi-month lows. Czech central bank Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl reiterated on Thursday that the bank is likely to end the cap that keeps the crown weaker than 27 against the euro around the middle of the year. However, a Reuters poll on Thursday found most analysts see the bank scrapping the cap at its May 4 policy meeting or earlier. CEE SNAPS AT 1543 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05 00 45 2% % Hungary 308.4 309.3 +0.3 0.14% forint 000 250 0% Polish 4.290 4.296 +0.1 2.64% zloty 5 0 3% Romanian 4.557 4.556 -0.02 -0.49 leu 5 7 % % Croatian 7.410 7.421 +0.1 1.96% kuna 0 1 5% Serbian 123.9 124.0 +0.0 -0.44 dinar 000 100 9% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 982.6 980.7 +0.1 +6.6 0 8 9% 2% Budapest 32749 33049 -0.91 +2.3 .59 .44 % 3% Warsaw 2295. 2283. +0.5 +17. 19 70 0% 83% Bucharest 7962. 7923. +0.4 +12. 60 82 9% 39% Ljubljana 801.7 800.9 +0.0 +11. 2 8 9% 72% Zagreb 2176. 2168. +0.3 +9.1 77 63 8% 2% Belgrade <.BELEX15 744.2 746.9 -0.36 +3.7 > 9 7 % 5% Sofia 635.9 624.3 +1.8 +8.4 2 1 6% 4% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.40 0.13 +037 +13b > 8 bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.183 0.018 +051 +2bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.997 0.042 +056 +5bp R> bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.124 0.024 +290 +2bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.092 0.025 +342 +2bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.747 0.018 +331 +2bp R> bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.29 0.34 0.44 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.325 0.44 0.59 0.23 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.76 1.8 1.845 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anna Koper in Warsaw; Editing by Robin Pomeroy and Susan Fenton)