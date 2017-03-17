* CEE fx shake off ECB comments on rate rise
* Leu sets 9-month low before CEE fx rebound
* Warsaw stocks at 20-mth high, Prague tests 16-mth peak
By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie
BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, March 17 Central European
currencies and stocks mostly firmed on Friday, supported by
increasing demand for riskier assets since the Federal Reserve
suggested this week that future U.S. rate rises will be gradual.
Trade was volatile however.
Currencies briefly slipped earlier in the day after ECB
policymaker Ewald Nowotny was quoted late on Thursday as saying
that the European Central Bank will decide whether to raise
rates before or after ending its bond purchase programme.
With the region's central banks retaining loose monetary
policies, regional assets could become relatively less
attractive if euro zone yields rise.
Currencies reversed course, however, when the euro fell
after a new French poll showed far-right anti-EU leader Marine
Le Pen extending her lead over centrist Emmanuel Macron in the
first round of France's presidential elections.
The Hungarian forint firmed 0.3 percent to 308.40
against the euro by 1443 GMT, touching two-week highs, and the
zloty revisited Thursday's two-week highs.
The leu, which in early trade touched a nine-month
low, was flat at 4.5575 against the euro. That is just above
4.56, the level at which the Romanian central bank has
intervened several times in recent years to support the
currency.
The leu has underperformed regional peers this
year due to worries that Romania's new leftist government will
increase the budget deficit.
The International Monetary Fund echoed those concerns at a
news conference on Friday after regular consultations with the
Romanian government.
Central European stocks were mostly on an uptrend. Warsaw's
blue chip index set a 20-month high in line with MSCI's
emerging equity index, boosted by the Fed's rate
outlook on Wednesday, and Prague tested 16-month highs.
The Czech crown's euro exchange rates implied in forwards
contracts hovered around multi-month
lows.
Czech central bank Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl reiterated on
Thursday that the bank is likely to end the cap that keeps the
crown weaker than 27 against the euro around the
middle of the year.
However, a Reuters poll on Thursday found most analysts see
the bank scrapping the cap at its May 4 policy meeting or
earlier.
CEE SNAPS AT 1543
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05
00 45 2% %
Hungary 308.4 309.3 +0.3 0.14%
forint 000 250 0%
Polish 4.290 4.296 +0.1 2.64%
zloty 5 0 3%
Romanian 4.557 4.556 -0.02 -0.49
leu 5 7 % %
Croatian 7.410 7.421 +0.1 1.96%
kuna 0 1 5%
Serbian 123.9 124.0 +0.0 -0.44
dinar 000 100 9% %
Note: daily calculate previ close 1800
change d from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 982.6 980.7 +0.1 +6.6
0 8 9% 2%
Budapest 32749 33049 -0.91 +2.3
.59 .44 % 3%
Warsaw 2295. 2283. +0.5 +17.
19 70 0% 83%
Bucharest 7962. 7923. +0.4 +12.
60 82 9% 39%
Ljubljana 801.7 800.9 +0.0 +11.
2 8 9% 72%
Zagreb 2176. 2168. +0.3 +9.1
77 63 8% 2%
Belgrade <.BELEX15 744.2 746.9 -0.36 +3.7
> 9 7 % 5%
Sofia 635.9 624.3 +1.8 +8.4
2 1 6% 4%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.40 0.13 +037 +13b
> 8 bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.183 0.018 +051 +2bp
> bps s
10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.997 0.042 +056 +5bp
R> bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.124 0.024 +290 +2bp
> bps s
5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.092 0.025 +342 +2bp
> bps s
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.747 0.018 +331 +2bp
R> bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.29 0.34 0.44 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.325 0.44 0.59 0.23
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.76 1.8 1.845 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
**************************************************
************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anna Koper
in Warsaw; Editing by Robin Pomeroy and Susan Fenton)