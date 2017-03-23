* Regional stocks dip initially on news about PZU, OTP Bank * PZU fires CEO, Groupama places OTP shares at low price * Polish PM says may block the EU's Rome declaration * Polish bonds firm slightly ahead of auction By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 23 Central European stocks rebounded on Thursday, tracking Western European peers and shrugging off a warning from Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo that her country may block a political roadmap for the European Union. Regional share indices dipped in early trade after eastern Europe's biggest insurer, Warsaw-listed PZU fired its chief executive, and OTP Bank shares were sold at a low price in a private placement. Regional indexes quickly rebounded as Western European stocks held steady. PZU shares fell by more than 3 percent after the company fired CEO Michal Krupinski without giving any reason. The fall pushed Warsaw's bluechip equities index only slightly into the red as the shares of oil group PKN Orlen and refiner Lotos firmed after some rise in oil prices. Hungarian oil group MOL shares also rebounded following an early dip after the company announced plans for a 1:8 split in its shares which trade around 20,500 forints ($71.58), a price too high from some retail investors. The split will lift the turnover of MOL shares and their weight in various stock indices, Erste analysts said in a note. "MOL is one of the cheapest oil stocks in the region," they said. The shares of the region's biggest independent bank, OTP fell to a 4-month low of 8,044 forints due to news that Groupama sold stocks equivalent to about 3 percent of OTP's capital at 7,800 forints in a private placement. But the shares quickly rebounded to 8,216 forints, above Wednesday's close. "Only big-size institutional investors could take part (in Groupama's sale), therefore the stocks probably got into steady hands," Erste said in the note. Regional currencies were also steady, with the Polish zloty rebounding from an early fall, shrugging off renewed tension between Warsaw and the European Commission. In Poland, Szydlo said Warsaw may not accept the coming Rome declaration which will chart the EU's course after Britain leaves, if Warsaw's claims -- including the strengthening of national governments -- are ignored. Polish government bonds firmed slightly ahead of an auction, with the yield on the 10-year paper dropping 2 basis points to 3.57 percent. CEE SNAPS AT 1009 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05 10 00 0% % Hungary 309.0 308.8 -0.05 -0.07 forint 500 850 % % Polish 4.273 4.273 +0.0 3.05% zloty 5 6 0% Romanian 4.550 4.557 +0.1 -0.33 leu 0 6 7% % Croatian 7.417 7.410 -0.09 1.86% kuna 0 2 % Serbian 123.7 123.9 +0.1 -0.33 dinar 600 600 6% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 977.6 978.9 -0.13 +6.0 1 1 % 8% Budapest 31905 31827 +0.2 -0.30 .48 .13 5% % Warsaw 2221. 2223. -0.11 +14. 41 84 % 04% Bucharest 7964. 7969. -0.06 +12. 43 25 % 41% Ljubljana 793.0 792.9 +0.0 +10. 0 0 1% 51% Zagreb 2067. 2081. -0.68 +3.6 14 26 % 2% Belgrade <.BELEX15 738.3 745.8 -1.01 +2.9 > 1 8 % 2% Sofia 639.2 639.7 -0.08 +9.0 3 2 % 0% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.45 -0.04 +031 -5bps > 8 8 bps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.222 0.066 +055 +7bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.994 -0.00 +059 +0bp R> 6 bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.074 0.008 +284 +1bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.954 -0.01 +328 -1bps > 2 bps 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.578 -0.02 +318 -2bps R> 8 bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.3 0.33 0.4 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.3 0.38 0.52 0.22 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.755 1.787 1.83 1.73 WIBOR=> 5 Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ ($1 = 286.3900 forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto)