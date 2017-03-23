* Czechs sell three times more bills than planned, demand surges * Expectations for crown cap removal buoys demand for Czech assets * Czech central bank balance sheet shows continuing crown selling * Government bonds well-supported across CEE region By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, March 23 Demand surged for Czech Treasury bills at an auction on Thursday and the government sold three times the planned amount, to benefit from expectations that the central bank will end its "weak crown regime" soon. The bank launched a cap on the crown's value at 27 against the euro in 2013 to fight deflation risks. Inflation has reached the central bank's two percent target, and most analysts expect the bank to abandon the cap in April or May as its hard commitment to keep it until end-March ends. It has more than tripled its foreign currency reserves to defend the cap and fresh data on its balance sheet showed on Thursday that it probably bought billions of euros in the market between March 11 and 20. The government sold 15.7 billion crowns worth of 27-week Treasury bills at Thursday's auction as demand surged to 21.2 billion crowns, almost twice as much than in a sale a week ago. The average yield dropped to -0.56 percent from -0.55 percent. The government has stepped up debt sales to benefit from sub zero yields which may rise after the cap is removed, and investors mainly seek short-term debt instruments. On Wednesday the Czechs sold slightly less than planned zero-coupon bonds to keep the auction yields in the negative. "People are looking to place crowns because there is plenty of money around," one Prague-based fixed income trader said. "It is absolutely speculative flow. But I don't know if it is new money or old money," the trader said, adding that probably it was probably reinvested money that arrive earlier. Another dealer, however, said investors were adding to earlier positions. The crown's implied euro rate in 3-month forwards jumped to its strongest level since 2013, to 26.829 earlier this week after Czech President Milos Zeman suggested that the crown cap may be removed soon. It retreated on Thursday, to 26.89. Czech debt yields are in the negative in shorter maturities even though they have risen from early-year levels in line with a rise in Central European bond yields. Yields are much higher elsewhere in the region, where currencies float freely, but retreated in the past two weeks as expectations for the pace of Fed interest rate hikes have been scaled back. Even Romania's debt auctions showed rising demand this week even though the government scrapped two bond auctions earlier this month amid concerns tha5t its budget deficit will rise. Poland sold all the bonds planned at an auction on Thursday, near secondary market yields. Hungary's 10-year bond yield dropped by 2 basis points to 3.45 percent. CEE SNAPS AT 1511 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05 00 00 0% % Hungary 309.0 308.8 -0.05 -0.07 forint 500 850 % % Polish 4.269 4.273 +0.1 3.15% zloty 5 6 0% Romanian 4.554 4.557 +0.0 -0.43 leu 5 6 7% % Croatian 7.417 7.410 -0.10 1.86% kuna 5 2 % Serbian 123.8 123.9 +0.1 -0.39 dinar 300 600 0% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 980.6 978.9 +0.1 +6.4 9 1 8% 1% Budapest 32065 31827 +0.7 +0.2 .98 .13 5% 0% Warsaw 2219. 2223. -0.17 +13. 95 84 % 97% Bucharest 7975. 7969. +0.0 +12. 70 25 8% 57% Ljubljana 793.7 792.9 +0.1 +10. 8 0 1% 62% Zagreb 2058. 2081. -1.10 +3.1 37 26 % 8% Belgrade <.BELEX15 740.3 745.8 -0.75 +3.2 > 1 8 % 0% Sofia 636.4 639.7 -0.50 +8.5 9 2 % 4% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.37 0.039 +038 +2bp > bps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.231 0.075 +056 +7bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.994 -0.00 +059 -1bps R> 6 bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.048 -0.01 +280 -3bps > 7 bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.969 -0.00 +330 -1bps > 6 bps 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.586 -0.02 +318 -2bps R> bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.29 0.32 0.41 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.29 0.36 0.49 0.22 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.765 1.79 1.85 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Bartosz Chmielewski in Warsaw; Editing by Toby Chopra)