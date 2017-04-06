* Czech central bank holds non-policy meeting * Some investors think cenbank may abandon crown cap * Non-policy meeting results are normally not communicated * Implied rate strongest since 2013 in 3-month forward deals By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, April 6 The crown firmed on the spot market and in forwards on Thursday as the Czech central bank was holding a meeting where some market players said it may remove its 3-and-1/2-year cap on the crown's value. If it does so, the currency may face heavy swings around the cap level, dealers and analysts have said. One dealer said he saw market expectations growing that the bank (CNB) could use the meeting to decide on the end of the cap which has kept the crown weaker than 27 against the euro since 2013. "I think there is chance it could be today and would think there could be some more selling of euros to buy crowns just for a try in the morning," the dealer said. "Anyway it would be good test for market forces." The Czech central bank normally does not communicate results of its weekly non-policy meetings. The meeting was due to start at 0700 GMT. The crown traded 0.1 percent firmer, at 27.02 against the euro, while the Polish zloty eased 0.1 percent. The crown's implied rates in forward contracts also strengthened, with the 3-month rate touching its firmest level since 2013, at 26.789. The bank has tripled its foreign currency reserves since 2013 to defend the cap and most analysts think that it will seek to get rid of the cap soon, possibly this month or in May. Its euro buying picked up in the past months as many investors speculated that the steadily growing and stable Czech economy could help the crown surge once the cap is removed. Others, however, fear that the currency has got overbought. The bank's commitment to keep the cap ended on Friday and it did not extend it as inflation, which had been anaemic around zero for years, has reached the bank's 2 percent target in the past months. In a Reuters poll of analysts published on Thursday, seven of 16 analysts predicted that the crown would firm past the current cap level by the end of April. For end-June, 13 of 18 analysts projected a firmer level than 27. Market participants expect a jump in volatility of the crown once the cap is removed. Generali Investments CEE chief economist Radomir Jac said the bank was likely to wait to see March inflation figures, due on April 10, before removing the cap. CEE SNAPS AT 1025 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.03 +0.0 -0.05 00 95 7% % Hungary 310.4 310.3 -0.02 -0.52 forint 300 750 % % Polish 4.237 4.232 -0.13 3.92% zloty 6 3 % Romanian 4.524 4.530 +0.1 0.23% leu 8 0 1% Croatian 7.460 7.448 -0.16 1.27% kuna 0 2 % Serbian 123.7 123.8 +0.0 -0.31 dinar 300 250 8% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 977.7 980.7 -0.31 +6.0 2 8 % 9% Budapest 32373 32405 -0.10 +1.1 .01 .13 % 6% Warsaw 2236. 2253. -0.74 +14. 89 64 % 83% Bucharest 8217. 8201. +0.2 +15. 92 83 0% 99% Ljubljana 778.8 779.2 -0.06 +8.5 1 9 % 3% Zagreb 1938. 1946. -0.43 -2.83 30 65 % % Belgrade <.BELEX15 729.4 729.4 +0.0 +1.6 > 4 7 0% 8% Sofia 643.1 641.7 +0.2 +9.6 9 7 2% 8% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.24 0.038 +056 +5bp > 2 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.126 0.015 +059 +2bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.918 0 +067 +0bp R> bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.03 0.009 +283 +2bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.895 0.02 +336 +2bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.471 0.038 +322 +4bp R> bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.28 0.33 0.37 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.22 0.27 0.35 0.18 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.75 1.77 1.799 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Alison Williams)