* Czech central bank removes 27/euro cap on crown * Crown swings between 26.75 and 27.16 after cap is removed * Volatility quickly subsides, crown hovers around 26.9 * Central bank to hold news conference at 1215 GMT (Recasts with central bank decision to remove crown cap) By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, April 6 The crown firmed on Thursday after the Czech central bank (CNB) removed its 3-and-1/2-year cap on the crown's value. The bank will hold a news conference at 1215 GMT. Its decision was not entirely unexpected as its commitment to maintain the cap expired on Friday. The CNB launched the cap in late 2013 to fight against deflation risks by keeping the crown weaker than 27 to the euro. Inflation has reached its 2 percent target in the past months. Ending the cap also means that the bank will not be forced to continue interventions which have led to a tripling of its foreign currency reserves since 2013. Investors added tens of billions of euros worth of long crown positions in the past few months. That boosted worries that the crown may slide after the cap was removed, while holders of the crown and Czech debt instruments still hoped that the stable and steadily growing Czech economy could boost the crown. The currency's volatility after the announcement of the crown's removal was smaller than some investors had feared. First it jumped to 26.75 against the euro from 27.02 before the announcement, then it weakened to 27.16. Its volatility quickly subsided and at 1122 GMT it traded at 26.85, firmer by 0.7 percent from Wednesday. Analysts had agreed that the currency's volatility could jump after exit from the cap. Some analysts projected a strengthening to around 26 and lows beyond 27.5 on the day of the exit, and continuing swings for weeks. The CNB said it was ready to intervene in markets if needed to react to "excessive" moves. Czech government bond yields rose, with the yield on 2-year paper jumping 15 basis points, at minus 0.132 percent after earlier touching minus 0.088 percent. Polish and Hungarian bond yields did not react. One Budapest-based trader said some foreign investors may have sold some Czech bonds and bought Hungarian and Polish papers in the past weeks. "That may have been part of the rally here, but there is no further impact now," the trader said. The forint firmed 0.2 percent against the euro after the Czech decision. CEE SNAPS AT 1322 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 26.85 27.03 +0.7 0.58% 00 95 1% Hungary 309.4 310.3 +0.3 -0.19 forint 000 750 2% % Polish 4.230 4.232 +0.0 4.11% zloty 2 3 5% Romanian 4.522 4.530 +0.1 0.28% leu 5 0 7% Croatian 7.462 7.448 -0.18 1.25% kuna 0 2 % Serbian 123.7 123.8 +0.0 -0.32 dinar 500 250 6% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 979.4 980.7 -0.13 +6.2 6 8 % 8% Budapest 32450 32405 +0.1 +1.4 .59 .13 4% 0% Warsaw 2239. 2253. -0.62 +14. 74 64 % 98% Bucharest 8185. 8201. -0.20 +15. 57 83 % 53% Ljubljana 772.4 779.2 -0.88 +7.6 4 9 % 4% Zagreb 1893. 1946. -2.75 -5.10 13 65 % % Belgrade <.BELEX15 727.4 729.4 -0.28 +1.4 > 5 7 % 1% Sofia 644.2 641.7 +0.3 +9.8 3 7 8% 6% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.13 0.148 +066 +15b > 2 bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.196 0.085 +065 +7bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.918 0 +065 -1bps R> bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.04 0.061 +283 +6bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.911 0.053 +336 +4bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.484 0.05 +322 +4bp R> bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.3 0.36 0.41 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.22 0.27 0.36 0.17 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.76 1.78 1.81 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Alison Williams)