in 2 days
CEE MARKETS-Zloty reverses plunge as president says to veto court bills
#European Currency News
July 24, 2017 / 10:10 AM / in 2 days

CEE MARKETS-Zloty reverses plunge as president says to veto court bills

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

    * Zloty rebounds towards biggest daily gain for months
    * Sentiment good as ECB signalled no withdrawal of stimulus
    * Forint gets stuck near 8-month highs versus the euro

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, July 24 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty jumped
against the euro on Monday, prompting gains by other Central
European currencies, after Polish President Andrzej Duda said he
would veto disputed legislation to reform the judiciary
.
    The decision was surprising as Duda has been seen as an ally
of the ruling, nationalist-minded Law and Justice party, which
on Saturday dismissed concerns on the part of the European Union
and the United States, as well as mass street protests at home,
over its plan to overhaul the Supreme Court.
    The zloty had plunged due to the standoff. It touched a new
three-month low against the euro early in the day, then reversed
course after Duda's announcement. At 0853 GMT, it was headed for
its biggest intraday gain in several months, trading at 4.242,
up half a percent. 
    Polish government bond prices also rose, with yields
dropping by 2 to 3 basis points, outperforming their Hungarian
peers. Polish 10-year debt traded at a yield of 3.245 percent,
down 3 basis points.
    The European Union has threatened Poland with sanctions if
it sticks to the judicial reforms, which Brussels said would put
courts under government control, undermining democracy.
    But Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose government
has also drawn criticism from abroad over perceived attacks on
democratic checks and balances, said that Budapest would defend
Poland against an EU "inquisition".
    Before Duda's announcement, Raiffeisen analyst Wolfgang
Ernst put a short-term "sell" recommendation on the zloty until
there were signs that the court reform issue would be resolved.
    "Only thereafter would we expect PLN to re-enter into its
medium-term appreciation trend that should take EUR/PLN towards
4.10, supported by good economic conditions as well as possible
recurring (central bank) rate hike speculation," he said in a
note.
    The general sentiment in the region's markets was positive,
after the European Central Bank did not discuss winding down its
own monetary stimulus on Thursday.   
    Among regional currencies, the second-biggest gain after the
zloty was a 0.13 percent firming of Romania's leu.
    The forint was a touch weaker, at 305.12, after
reaching eight-month highs at 304.7 on Friday. With inflation 
tame, Hungary's central bank last week flagged possible further
monetary easing. 
    Dealers said the central bank would probably prefer a weaker
forint, around 310, but currently it was not worried enough to
pump additional forint liquidity into markets. 
    "They are unlikely to go against the current international
sentiment," one dealer said. "Once correction (forint retreat),
which is timely anyway, comes, the bank may also step in."  
    
                CEE MARKETS  SNAPSH   AT  1053 CET         
                             OT                      
                             CURRENCIES                    
                             Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                     us              
                             bid     close   change  in
                                                     2017
 Czech crown                 26.033  26.041   +0.03   3.74%
                                  0       5       %  
 Hungary                     305.12  305.02  -0.03%   1.21%
 forint                          00      50          
 Polish zloty                4.2420  4.2636   +0.51   3.82%
                                                  %  
 Romanian leu                4.5639  4.5698   +0.13  -0.63%
                                                  %  
 Croatian kuna               7.4110  7.4115   +0.01   1.94%
                                                  %  
 Serbian dinar               120.15  120.28   +0.11   2.66%
                                 00      00       %  
 Note: daily    calculated   previo  close   1800          
 change         from         us      at      CET     
                             STOCKS                        
                             Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                     us              
                                     close   change  in
                                                     2017
 Prague                      1002.7  1004.1  -0.15%   +8.80
                                  1       9               %
 Budapest                    35592.  35633.  -0.12%   +11.2
                                 92      91              2%
 Warsaw                      2343.3  2343.1   +0.01   +20.3
                                  2       0       %      0%
 Bucharest                   8353.5  8374.7  -0.25%   +17.9
                                  7       1              0%
 Ljubljana                   804.72  806.10  -0.17%   +12.1
                                                         4%
 Zagreb                      1870.3  1871.8  -0.08%  -6.24%
                                  9       2          
 Belgrade                    709.68  711.19  -0.21%  -1.07%
 Sofia                       713.53  711.93   +0.22   +21.6
                                                  %      7%
                             BONDS                         
                             Yield   Yield   Spread  Daily
                             (bid)   change  vs      change
                                             Bund    in
 Czech                                               spread
 Republic                                            
   2-year                    -0.025   0.176   +062b   +18bp
                                                 ps       s
   5-year                     0.015   0.046   +021b   +6bps
                                                 ps  
   10-year                    0.896       0   +041b   +1bps
                                                 ps  
 Poland                                                    
   2-year                     1.835  -0.012   +248b   -1bps
                                                 ps  
   5-year                     2.642  -0.025   +283b   -1bps
                                                 ps  
   10-year                    3.262  -0.022   +277b   -1bps
                                                 ps  
                FORWARD      RATE    AGREEMENT             
                             3x6     6x9     9x12    3M
                                                     interb
                                                     ank
 Czech Rep              <PR    0.46     0.6    0.68       0
                IBOR=>                               
 Hungary                <BU    0.21    0.23   0.305    0.15
                BOR=>                                
 Poland                 <WI   1.753   1.779   1.822    1.73
                BOR=>                                
 Note: FRA      are for ask                                
 quotes         prices                               
 **********************************************************
 ****
 
 (Additional reporting by Warsaw newsroom and Jason Hovet in
Prague; editing by Mark Heinrich)

0 : 0
    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.